Jacksonville, FL

Tennessee offers 2023 lineman Jordan Hall

By Dan Harralson
 1 day ago
2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has received a scholarship offer from Tennessee.

“Thankful and honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Hall announced.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hall has Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, Duke, Clemson, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Below are highlights of Hall.

