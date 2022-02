Do you hear that? It’s the sound of wedding bells ringing! We’re so ready for 2022 to be the year of love — and so are some of Hollywood’s hottest couples. 2022 could be the year that longtime partners finally take a major step in their relationship by getting engaged. Or perhaps some stars will surprise us by revealing that they said “yes” and kept it hush-hush for months. Regardless, we can already feel that love is in the air, and 2022 is bound to see a slew of Hollywood couples and stars get engaged.

