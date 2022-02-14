ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Clever Leaves Expands Deal With Cannatrek In Australia Via $3.6M Sales Agreement To Include THC Flower

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) announced an expansion of its relationship with Australian medical cannabis company Cannatrek Ltd. by signing a two-year, take-or-pay basis supply agreement. The deal includes high-THC flower from Portugal, while expanding on its existing partnership for various 10% and 20% CBD oral solutions from Colombia announced in...

