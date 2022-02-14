Man dies after being knocked down by taxi in Blackburn

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Glasgow Officers were called to reports of a man on the Clydeside Expressway eastbound at about 10.40pm on Saturday.When they arrived at the scene a few minutes later, the 33-year-old had been hit by a vehicle that had not stopped.He was pronounced dead a short time later.Police Scotland confirmed the man’s next of kin have been made aware.We are appealing after a man, 33, died after being struck by a vehicle on the Clydeside Expressway around 10.40pm on Sat 5 February. If you saw what happened or have dash-cam...

