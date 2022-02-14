ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAI ROBOTICS 1st Demo Center in Europe Live at Log!Ville

This is a major move symbolizing the joint efforts to promote more efficient goods-to-person warehousing logistics solutions by the two parties who have teamed up for consolidated benefits for global warehouse operators. HAI ROBOTICS is seeing its intelligent warehousing solution HAIPICK system presented for the first time in Europe...

Robotic Dog Can Carry Out Inspections Autonomously

Fall down, get up again. Over and over again. How do I position my feet? How do I apply force? And how do I control my balance? When children are learning to walk, they feel their way into the movements over a period of weeks. Péter Fankhauser’s “baby” learns in a similar way – even though its legs consist of springs, sensors, and motors. He proudly reports: “ANYmal taught itself to climb stairs in a simulation. It took the robot only a few hours. The fantastic thing is that, unlike humans, thousands of ANYmals learn right along with it. That’s because we create virtual copies.” These copies are each given the general goal, such as to climb a flight of stairs as quickly as possible. Then disruptions are added, such as sensor noise or wind. The programs consequently learn to handle such situations independently. “Once the simulated learning processes reach an optimum level, we transfer the control to all the real robots,” Fankhauser says.
Photoneo releases Bin Picking Studio 1.6.0

The ultimate companion for automated bin picking comes upgraded to boost the customer's bin picking experience to the next stage. Bratislava, Slovakia, 9 February 2022 — Photoneo releases Bin Picking Studio 1.6.0 - a Articles. significant upgrade to its ultimate robotic intelligence tool for bin picking applications. The. new...
InOrbit Launches Configuration as Code, Unshackling Robot Developers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - FEB. 9, 2022 - InOrbit, the leading provider of cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) software, brings additional capabilities and best practices of DevOps to robot operations with the launch of Configuration as Code. Engineers can streamline their development workflow with software automation best practices that fit their specific needs. These tools are available now on the InOrbit Developer Portal.
#Europe#Robotics#Robot Control#Mobile Robots#Hai Robotics 1st#Haipick#Firgelli#First Haipick Demo Center
Rajant and solution partners showcase reliable and secure smartfield connectivity at EGYPS

Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and its technology partners will be attending EGYPS (Egypt Petroleum Show) in Cairo at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The event runs February 14th to 16th, with Rajant joining partners in Hall 2, Space F56. Presenting the reliable and secure collaborative solution for energy market IIoT connectivity will be AIRadio, Easy Aerial, and Kiber. Live smartfield-focused product demonstrations will be featured daily.
INDUSTRY
Start-Ups From All Over the World Will Raise EUR30 Million in Odense, Europe’s Robotics Capital

The hit rate is high when capital-hungry start-ups and risk-taking investors meet up at Odense Investor Summit in Europe’s fastest growing robotics environment. Based on the success of previous summits, more than half of attending start-ups will succeed in finding investor capital at the matchmaking event. This year 15 technology companies will present their automation inventions in front of 300 investors.
BUSINESS
Improving the UK-Tech Industry with Complete Pathways

The robotics and automation industry continues to accelerate, and has undertaken a number of changes over the past 24 months, with COVID-19 continuing to drive business digital transformation. According to new research by PWC, it is estimated that by the mid-2030s, up to 30% of all jobs could be automatable. As a result of these transitions, the make-up of workforces and career routes into this industry will also evolve in the coming years.
TECHNOLOGY
FIRGELLI® believes its new product is the most compact micro actuator to date at only 16 mm in diameter.

FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its new Micro Pen Actuator designed to support applications ranging from automotive automation to consumer electronics. The world's smallest actuator opens doors for further advancements in a number of technology niches, including robotics. FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its...
ELECTRONICS
Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing acquires McAlister Design to expand its robotic automation capabilities and footprint

Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc., a provider of robotics automation, tube fabrication equipment, and build-to-print precision machined parts, is pleased to announce it has acquired McAlister Design and Automation LLC of Greenville, SC, to further Wauseon Machine's aim of creating comprehensive automation solutions to meet the needs of customers, both current and future. This acquisition is a springboard for Wauseon Machine's ambitious growth plans to make its automation capabilities and services available in more regions of the country.
What Are the Benefits of Robotic Vision Systems?

Robotic vision systems allow robots to “see.” With a camera and an AI algorithm, robots can dynamically interpret their environment and interact with it. In practice, the technology allows robots to interpret and respond to visual information relevant to their surroundings in near-real-time. The technology is essential for various modern manufacturing and warehousing automation applications.
Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding

Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights on Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 - Today Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries. This expansion establishes an experienced U.S. leadership team with more than three decades of robotics, manufacturing, and business development experience. The U.S. subsidiary office will be led by Mark Messina, who has joined as the CEO of Addverb Technologies USA Inc. Messina carries two decades of experience in building, developing, and scaling global engineering, manufacturing, and operations. Messina is joined by Luke Lee, the Marketing Head of Americas at Addverb, who brings some ten years of business development and marketing experience, with a recent focus on the robotics sector. The team has worked collectively across companies including Amazon, Mattel, Geek+, and Hai Robotics. The demand for automation is quickly rising thanks to pandemic supply chain disruptions, combined with an increase in home deliveries. The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion by 2026, with the US market being a significant portion of this demand. By designing and manufacturing its own hardware & software, Addverb has been able to design and deliver innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries on a global scale. "The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the demand for automation globally and we are looking forward to expanding US and EMEA operations to deliver the next generation of Industry 4.0 automation to the customers," says Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb Technologies. "We are delighted to onboard Mark and Luke, to drive our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business in the US. We hope that the duo will take Addverb Technologies to new highs, making it the mark for a robotic solution." Addverb has pioneered human-robot collaboration since its launch in 2016 and its extensive product portfolio to deliver innovative solutions by merging both fixed and flexible automation. The company offers autonomous mobile robots, carton shuttles, picking technologies, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse management and execution software, and industrial IoT solutions to streamline warehouse automation and increase productivity, accuracy, and safety.
Jon Smalling joins BMG as Director of Sales at NAS Nalle Automation Systems

BEAVERTON, Michigan - BMG is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Smalling as Director of Sales at NAS Nalle Automation Systems based in Knoxville, TN. Converting Passenger Aircraft to Freight Aircraft - the Zimmer Group Is on Board!. Smalling's experience encompasses a wide range of paper and plastic industry...
Locus Robotics Recognized by Tracxn as a 2022 Top Emerging Startup

Warehouse Automation Provider Showcased for Innovative Supply Chain Management Software. Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been chosen as a Top Emerging Startup for Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software by Tracxn, a global platform for tracking startups and private companies. Tracxn's annual global listing recognizes the top companies in SCM Software from a range of industries. Locus status as a Unicorn alongside other industry leaders was also recognized, reflecting Locus's latest market valuation.
Aerobotix-Powered Mobile Robot Helps Compass Technology Group Win Top Defense Manufacturing Technology Award

Aerobotix, an AS9100 certified FANUC robotics integrator and metrology company, today officially congratulated key partner Compass Technology Group (CTG) on winning the top Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award (DMTAA) at the recent Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC). Atlanta-based CTG, a leading provider of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) materials measurement equipment, engaged Aerobotix in building its award-winning project - an adaptive radome diagnostic system, which is also the first use of a collaborative mobile robot in Air Force maintenance depots.
Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators

Ideal for training personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. Articles. Converting Passenger Aircraft to...
LIVE MARKETS Mixed Europe

MIXED EUROPE (0912 GMT) After post ECB-meeting stumble, European shares are mixed supported by improved global sentiment after Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings and firmer crude prices. With the prospects of rate hikes looming, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) is edging 0.3% lower with auto stocks (.SXAP) and real estate...
set in belgium, agrotopia is europe's largest research center for urban horticulture

Rooftop greenhouse agrotopia completed as 9,500 sqm facility. rooftop greenhouse agrotopia is europe’s largest research center for urban food production. completed by van bergen kolpa architects and META architectuurbureau, the 9,500 sqm facility is built atop the roof of local vegetable and fruit cooperative REO veiling, on the ring road of roeselare, belgium, with a spectacular view of the wider area and city.
Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
Omron Automation opens R&D center focused on developing high-performance machine control solutions

Omron Automation Americas opens an advanced motion research and development center at the forefront of next-generation automation with smaller, faster, and more accurate motion controllers. Industry-leading automation solution provider, Omron Automation Americas, continues to demonstrate its commitment to research and development opening the new Omron Advanced Motion Research and Development...
