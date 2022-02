Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media after his team’s 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken that improved the Leafs’ record to 31-12-3 on the season. I thought we were elite on special teams. We had a real potential advantage coming into the game today, and it played out that way. The plan put forth by both Spencer and Dean and the execution by the players was at a high level today, especially on the power play. That was fun to watch. That really set us up to win the hockey game. We made good on the chances that we got in and around the net.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO