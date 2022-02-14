ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

By ROB GILLIES and TED SHAFFREY
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods. “These blockades are...

Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons. The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping...
ADVOCACY
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Trudeau says raucous ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucker protest ‘has to stop’ as Canadian court says no more honking

TORONTO - The busiest crossing on the U.S.-Canada border was obstructed on Tuesday morning as demonstrations against vaccine mandates and other coronavirus public health measures that have paralyzed Canada’s capital spread to a crucial trade artery. The Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday that the Ambassador Bridge, which links...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Stay out of trucker protests, Canada tells US politicians

Republicans have been accused of helping to put the Canadian capital “under siege” as police warned a “significant” proportion of donations for the Ottawa truckers protest are coming from the US. The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry...
PROTESTS
BBC

Is Trudeau losing his fight against truckers?

As anti-vaccine mandate protests drag on in Ottawa and spread to border crossings across the country, threatening trade, the Canadian prime minister is facing growing pressure to step in. Before they had reached the national capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the convoy of truckers and their like-minded supporters...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: Busiest US border crossing at standstill as protest now ‘something Biden can’t ignore’

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.Hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 12 days. Residents are furious at the disruption and have successfully had an injunction granted banning the use of truck air horns.Mayor Jim Watson has asked the federal government to double the size of the police force to address what he called “an aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods”.The “freedom convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who said...
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
PROTESTS

