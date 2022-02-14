These Culinary Tours Will Let You Travel Like Anthony Bourdain

A great travel audiobook lets you hit the open road without ever leaving home. Here are a dozen audiobooks that will transport you to faraway places. The late Anthony Bourdain’s series “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations” took viewers all over the world; now "In the Weeds," a recent book by Bourdain’s longtime director, Tom Vitale, reveals what it was like to film the shows. “In the Weeds” is more than a behind-the-scenes peek — it’s a thoughtful and penetrating portrait of Bourdain, whose passion for life, curiosity about cultures and love of a great meal revolutionized the way we think about travel. Vitale, who narrates the audiobook, shares his own observations, which are every bit as evocative as what viewers saw on screen.
