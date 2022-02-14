These Culinary Tours Will Let You Travel Like Anthony Bourdain

Being able to travel the world whilst doing what you love is the dream, right? Although it feels like a lofty aspiration, there are many who have been able to marry their professional career with the opportunity to explore overseas. In this short interview, we talk to someone who has done just that; TV personality Julana Dizon. Dizon started in modeling and has been traveling the US and to international destinations since 2013. Dizon shares with us about her life experience working in entertainment and how that has gifted her the opportunity to have a balanced lifestyle between California and the road.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO