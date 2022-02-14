ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia’s Rutecki reaches sectional Division II wrestling final

By Phil Blackwell
 1 day ago
SYRACUSE – As area high school wrestlers pursued Section III Division II honors last Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, Cazenovia sophomore Evan Rutecki got the closest to the top of the podium.

Already the sectional Class C champion at 102 pounds, Rutecki had won 36 of 39 bouts entering the sectional meet, where he was the no. 2 seed.

After a first-round bye, Rutecki pinned Derek Walseman (Beaver River) early in the second period of the quarterfinals and then, in the semifinal round against Brock Frederick (South Jefferson), trailed late in the bout before a near-fall produced three decisive points and a 4-3 victory.

So in Saturday night’s sectional final Rutecki opposed the top seed, Central Valley Academy’s Gene Edwards. At 38-2 on the season, Edwards proved his talent by pinning Rutecki late in the first period for the sectional title.

Still, due to his second-place finish, Rutecki automatically qualified for the Feb. 25-26 state championships, to be held at MVP Arena (formerly Times Union Center) in Albany.

As for the only other Cazenovia wrestlers at the sectional meet,, Broden Enders, competing at 145 pounds, lost in the opening round to South Jefferson’s Aaron Briones, with Blaze Dannon (189 pounds) falling 9-2 to Lowville’s Keegan Crenshaw.

Chittenango got a tremendous performance from Andrew Bailey, who rose from a no. 6 seed to finish third at 189.

Having lost in the quarterfinals to CVA’s Ethan Randall (the eventual sectional champion), Randall then went to the consolation bracket and, after a forfeit, used an overtime takedown to beat Homer’s Zander Johnson 3-1 and then, in the third-place bout, won 7-3 over Adirondack’s Colin White, the no. 2 seed.

Dan Mahle (102) was the no. 6 seed but lost in the quarterfinals to Frederick after pinning Morrisville-Eaton’s Wyatt Hitchcock. Edward Geer, at 132 pounds, lost in the first round, as did Jacob Ezzo at 285 pounds.

East Syracuse Minoa volleyball drops sectional semifinal to Whitesboro in five sets

EAST SYRACUSE – While there were any number of ways the East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball team’s season could end, the way it did will linger for a long time. The no. 2 seed Spartans were on the brink of sweeping no. 3 seed Whitesboro in Wednesday’s Section III Class A semifinal, only to see the match prolonged to five sets and the Warriors able to pull it out.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Local ski instructor reaches 50 years of teaching

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia resident Bobbi Cleaveland recently eclipsed 50 years of certified teaching through the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA). Introduced to the sport at the age of eight, Cleaveland’s years of skiing began up north at Snow Ridge in Turin, back when it was the closest resort to her family’s household.
CAZENOVIA, NY
