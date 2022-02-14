ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unreliable Notes: Love Letter

By Noa Goldman
 2 days ago

Noa is a fourth-year English and French double...

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Learn the art of writing love notes

You see, I’m a conversationalist, a communicator. I love to talk. I love to write. I love words and the way they somersault out of my mouth and into the hearts of those who receive them. I love to give pieces of myself to others by sending a gift that carries with it my heartfelt thoughts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cleveland Jewish News

A love letter to Haifa’s multicultural humanity

“In today’s world, where we are bombarded with stories about division, I was driven to tell the story of “Breaking Bread,” which is about commonality,” said Beth Elise Hawk, writer and director of a newly released documentary about Haifa’s A-Sham Arabic Food Festival. Founded in...
LIFESTYLE
Colorado Springs Independent

In studio: Love letters to the muse, more local events

A home studio has been a blessing, says Chelsea Boucher, who seems to have mastered the parenthood-artistic career balancing act. When she isn’t tending to her 3-year-old, she is either making art — “I have to be like, ‘She’s asleep! Go, go, go!’” — or curating art at The Space, a Downtown gallery that also functions as a State Farm Insurance agency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
A Cup of Jo

A Parent’s Love Letter to Queer Eye

When I was growing up, I often crossed paths with my friend’s lovely aunt, a gym teacher from Vermont. She lived with a female roommate; in fact, they shared a bed. Over the years, they had moved around the country together, and they had framed photos of the two of them displayed around their home.
VERMONT STATE
Variety

‘Alcarràs’ Review: A Farming Family Faces Change in a Beautifully Observed, Richly Inhabited Ensemble Drama

Click here to read the full article. You can practically smell the midsummer fatigue that wafts through “Alcarràs” on the faintest and most occasional of breezes: a mixture of sweat, baked earth and ripe, plump peaches, inviting in the moment but suggestive of future spoiling. All simple seasonal pleasures are on borrowed time in Carla Simón’s lovely, bittersweet agricultural drama, and not just because winter is inevitably coming. For the large, garrulous Solé clan, who have spent every summer of their lives picking fruit from their familial orchard, this looks to be the last in that tradition, as they face...
MOVIES
cntraveler.com

Editor’s Letter: Travel as an Act of Love

Before I met my wife, not quite 17 years ago, I'd taken my share of great trips, but I hadn't yet come to see travel as an avocation. She, by contrast, had just come back from a week tooling around Rio by herself. From the moment we were a couple, our relationship was bound up in talk of where we would go next. She encouraged me—and she empowered me—to start thinking that dream trips didn't have to stay dreams.
TRAVEL
KevinMD.com

A love letter from your doctor

I’m writing to tell you no matter how wrenching our time was together, or messy, or scary, or short were the hours, I love you. I cherish you. And no matter how hard I tried, it was you who gave more. Because you let me in when I showed up unannounced in my pale blouse and loud heels.
RELATIONSHIPS
kdnk.org

Express Yourself: Light the Night with Love Artists, Love-Notes and More

This week Express Yourself features Light The Night with Love. We catch up with an amazing team of artists and activists about the valley-wide Love Notes project and Barbara Frota, one of the creators of Light the Night interviews event artists Gabriela Mejia and Molly DeMarr on a collaborative project with Sopris Lodge and Maciej, the Fire Guy. Cody Lee checks in with long-time local, Bobby Mason on his latest CD.
southseattleemerald.com

Emerald Love Notes — Send Us Your Notes by Friday, February 11!

Nothing lifts the spirit like appreciation. Next Monday is Valentine’s Day. Let’s each take a moment to send a love note to someone: a beloved friend, family member, colleague, community member, or, yes, partner. Complete the Emerald’s Love Notes form (at soseaem.org/lovenotes22) by 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and your note will be published on Monday.
CELEBRATIONS
CHICAGO READER

Sending love letters from Saba’s future

“Saba’s releases are such special moments for Chicago and the west side,”. contributor Tara C. Mahadevan posted to Twitter this week. His previous album, 2018’s Care for Me, claimed the top spot when we polled 57 local critics about their ten favorite Chicago records of the 2010s—and Saba has three releases among the 338 on the combined list. His third studio album, Few Good Things, arrives on Friday, and it seems sure to continue his remarkable run.
CHICAGO, IL
Bwog

Field Notes: Love Ballad Edition

Went on a triple date with my two besties and got to watch our boyfriends interact—it was lovely. Developed a crush on a football player and started rooting for the Bengals in the last 30 minutes of the Super Bowl [Editor’s Note: Joe Brr.]. Sat next to the...
MUSIC
localsyr.com

A love letter to Central New York…

I write you this letter, as you are often on my mind, especially around Valentine’s Day. After all, it is close to when I bring you the coldest temperatures of the year. While I know some of you appreciate me for that, I know there’s a lot that don’t. This letter is especially meant for you. Know that I love you even when you don’t love me. Let me explain the ways.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cmlibrary.org

Love notes to the Library

If you thought we’d get emotional about your kind words about how much you love the Library, you were right. We can’t help it – you’re our people. As we cling to our mission to improve lives and build a stronger community, we wholly commit ourselves to being the best Library we can be for everyone who enters our doors, visits us online, hangs out on our Mobile Library and more. Through our programs, partnerships, resources and services, we make connections and build relationships that sometimes last a lifetime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Janesville Gazette

'Love Letters' brings new actor, director to JPAC

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Janesville Little Theatre brings the play “Love Letters” to the stage. The play by A. R. Gurney—multiple productions of which have played on and off Broadway—is about a man and woman who became friends as children and maintained a romance through nearly 50 years of written, long-distance correspondence.
JANESVILLE, WI
NWI.com

CVPA offers 'Love Letters' for Valentine's Day

Theater fans looking for an enjoyable way to celebrate Valentine's Day this year can get into the spirit a couple of days early with the help of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. CVPA will present "Love Letters" Feb. 12 in the ballroom of the center. The...
MUNSTER, IN
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Advice from pediatricians is to show love for kids

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. On Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to hug, fist bump or nod and say, “I love you!” Loved kids are happy kids. You also can show love for kids by practicing 10 easy steps.
KIDS
foxbangor.com

Gracie Theatre to stage ‘Love Letters’

BANGOR — The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is giving folks an option for a potential Valentine’s Day date this weekend. The theatre will be hosting a performance of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “Love letters” on Saturday, Feb. 12. The show will start at 5 p.m....
BANGOR, ME

