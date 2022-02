I’m not sure how many true believers remain in the "In Bill We Trust" brigade. But if you’re still living with blind faith that Bill Belichick’s master plan for success in the 2020s was to say "So long" to Tom Brady, Nick Caserio, Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, Monti Ossenfort, Ernie Adams, Dante Scarnecchia and Brian Flores, blow almost the entirety of every draft from 2017 through 2019 and then welcome Matt Patricia and Joe Judge back to the staff after each man flamed out spectacularly with the Lions and Giants, you might need a gentle nudge back into reality.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO