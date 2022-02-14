ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cisco-Splunk tie-up would have significant synergies, Jefferies says

By Chris Ciaccia
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) potentially buying Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) would have strategic value for the Chuck Robbins-led Cisco, but a significant amount of synergies too, Jefferies said in a research report. In a note to investors, analyst Brent Thill, who has a buy rating and $160 price target on Splunk, said that...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Zendesk: A Clear Uptrend Is Forming

My favorite way to play the tech sector has always been to invest in "growth at a reasonable price," but that strategy is never more rewarding than during a choppy market when valuations are put into focus and investors shy away from the most richly valued, high-flying names. In turn, some of the older tech stocks that are "out of sight and out of mind" do a bit better in these circumstances, as has been the case with Zendesk (ZEN).
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Cloudflare Stock A Good Pick For 2022? Buy Before It Takes Off

Cloudflare reported another robust quarter in FQ4. It demonstrates the significant tailwinds underpinning its land-and-expand strategy. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) released a robust FQ4 earnings report that demonstrated that it fully deserves its growth premium. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and Team continue to stride across the enterprise space, winning important new deals. Furthermore, its dollar-based net return rate (NRR) continues to demonstrate the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Despite growing its revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years, it's still under-represented based on its new wins. Cloudflare's cloud-native, software-defined architecture ensures that it partakes in the multi-year secular trend towards cloud workloads, cybersecurity (zero-trust), serverless framework, and edge computing. The company may have built its name as a distributed denial-of-service ((DDos)) leader. But, it is rapidly expanding its TAM from just $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Given that it only reported $656M in revenue for FY21, there's a long runway of growth for Cloudflare to leverage.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts View Cisco's Potential Takeover Offer For Splunk

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently offered over $20 billion to acquire Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). However, they were not in active discussions. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow said he was "not surprised" by Cisco's reported interest in Splunk, especially considering the strategic fit of the latter with Cisco's existing IT security businesses and the prior acquisition of AppDynamics. Winslow said he has long viewed Splunk as a unique asset from a technology perspective.
SOFTWARE
#Cisco Splunk#Csco#Splk#Crowdstrike
bizjournals

Splunk stock jumps on report of $20B Cisco purchase offer

Shares of Splunk Inc. stock rose more than 9% Monday on speculation that Cisco Systems Inc. may try to buy the data analysis software company. The Wall Street Journal said late Friday afternoon that the San Jose networking giant had made an offer to buy San Francisco-based Splunk for more than $20 billion. It said that Cisco made the offer recently, but the companies weren't presently negotiating a deal.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Splunk shares jump 8% on Cisco buyout reports

Shares of Splunk Inc. climbed more than 8% Monday on reports that Cisco Systems Inc. has made a $20 billion acquisition offer for the software maker. The offer was made recently and the companies aren't currently in active talks, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the bid. Cisco and Splunk have declined comment.
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open Mixed On Russia-Ukraine Conflict; Splunk Jumps On Potential Cisco Takeover

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 120 points. With the possibility of a Russian invasion in Ukraine happening, investors see that this could no doubt affect market stability. On Sunday, White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, warned that Russia could launch an invasion on Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail. Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine on Monday, a White House official confirmed. Currently, the U.S. estimates that Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Splunk Stock Jumps Amid Reports Cisco Wants To Buy The Software Company

Splunk stock jumped on Monday amid reports Cisco Systems (CSCO) made a $20 billion offer for the software company. But Cisco stock dipped as analysts mulled whether Splunk (SPLK) is the kind of transformational deal the computer networking giant needs. The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that Cisco had...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cisco
TechRadar

Cisco made $20bn takeover bid for Splunk

Networking giant Cisco has reportedly made an offer to buy out the data and software analytics company Splunk. A report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter claims Cisco offered a sum of $20 billion, which would be roughly three times bigger than its previous record-breaking deal, $7 billion for Scientific Atlanta, back in 2005.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will Cisco Buy Splunk? Big Tech Bids $20 Billion on Public Company

In an effort to expand in the software industry, Cisco Systems (CSCO) has offered to pay $20 billion for publicly traded Splunk Inc. (SPLK). The big tech conglomerate hasn’t made meaningful steps toward an official acquisition. The deal still faces regulatory hurdles amid federal merger rule rehauls. Article continues...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Trading Splunk Stock as M&A Buyers Circle

The markets are a mess again on Monday, as investors try to find their footing amid geopolitical tensions. However, investors in Splunk (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report are quite pleased on the day. Shares of Splunk are up close to 10% on the day and are near session highs....
STOCKS
WRAL News

Report: Cisco made $20B takeover offer for software maker Splunk

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Networking giant Cisco, which maintains a huge campus and employs thousands in RTP, could be making its largest acquisition ever. According to The Wall Street Journal, Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) has made a “takeover offer” of more than $20 billion for Splunk, a software maker.
BUSINESS
KEYT

Cisco makes $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

Network gear maker Cisco Systems has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The offer was made recently, and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper said, citing some...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Newell Brands leads the S&P 500 Index after earnings topper

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) recorded the biggest gain in the S&P 500 Index in Friday morning trading after sliding past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report. The company reported core sales growth of 5.8%, with six of eight business units and every major region improving from a year ago. Reported...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Cisco Buying Splunk?

Cisco Systems has offered to acquire Splunk for $20 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports, though the offer’s current status is unclear. The speculation from ChannelE2E: The news leak on a Friday night may suggest that a deal is coming after the weekend — or perhaps sources on the Splunk side of the table are seeking to bring higher bids to to the company before a final M&A decision is made.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Splunk jumps 16% on report Cisco's made $20 billion-plus offer, its biggest ever

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is up 16% postmarket on the WSJ report that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has made a takeover offer for Splunk worth more than $20 billion. That would mark the biggest buyout ever for acquisition-friendly Cisco, well beyond the $7 billion it paid for Scientific Atlanta in 2005 and the $5 billion for Acacia Communications last year, the WSJ notes.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SOXX: The Best Way To Take Full Advantage Of A Tech Rebound When Risk-On Sentiment Returns

Semiconductors are the highest beta thematic plays in a tech risk-on environment. Introduction to Semiconductors within Tech Investing. Within tech investing, the highest-beta/highest-reward investment ideas are usually found in the semiconductors space. Semiconductor companies, also known as “Chip stocks”, are among the companies that are responsible for fueling the next-generation...
STOCKS

