Digilock Expands into Chicago's Iconic Design Center at theMART

New York YIMBY has fresh renderings of 2 World Trade Center, the last of the six skyscrapers that will surround the 9/11 memorial downtown. Even by the standards of this generation-long rebuilding effort, Tower 2 has had a lengthy stop-start history. The architecture firm Foster + Partners and the developer Larry Silverstein unveiled a design in 2006 with a distinctive chamfered four-of-diamonds top. Construction began, then stalled after the 2008 market crash. There was talk of fitting it out as a low-rise stump. A few years later, Foster’s design was set aside, and another celebrity architect’s firm produced a slightly more avant-garde replacement: a stairstep tower by Bjarke Ingels Group that seemed to edge up to its neighbor at 1 World Trade. A couple of media companies, including News Corporation, expressed interest, then decided not to move in. BIG’s design would have required significant modifications to the foundation that had already been poured, which may be one reason why, late in 2020, the job went back to Foster. His revamp of the revamp is the one released yesterday.

