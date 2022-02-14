Petersburg COVID cases up 30%; Virginia cases plummet 34%: Tracking the pandemic

Virginia reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 30,655 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 46,419 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Virginia ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 41.5% from the week before, with 1,217,001 cases reported. With 2.56% of the country's population, Virginia had 2.52% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, no states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Petersburg reported 108 cases and seven deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 83 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,109 cases and 125 deaths.

Colonial Heights reported 121 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 146 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,667 cases and 86 deaths.

Hopewell reported 79 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 164 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,006 cases and 107 deaths.

Prince George County reported 182 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 193 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,761 cases and 59 deaths.

Dinwiddie County reported 63 cases and seven deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 181 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,072 cases and 71 deaths.

Sussex County reported minus one case and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 61 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,362 cases and 33 deaths.

Across Virginia, cases fell in 117 counties, with the best declines in Fairfax County, with 2,180 cases from 3,830 a week earlier; in Virginia Beach, with 930 cases from 2,028; and in Henrico County, with 1,028 cases from 1,862.

Virginia ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Virginia reported administering another 288,930 vaccine doses, including 68,271 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 38,138 vaccine doses, including 10,341 first doses. In all, Virginia reported it has administered 15,611,872 total doses.

Within Virginia, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Norton with 1,934 cases per 100,000 per week; Grayson County with 1,736; and Galax County with 1,513. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Fairfax County, with 2,180 cases; Chesterfield County, with 1,216 cases; and Henrico County, with 1,028. Weekly case counts rose in 16 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bedford, Pittsylvania and Manassas Park.

In Virginia, 779 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 576 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,602,677 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,482 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 77,739,880 people have tested positive and 919,696 people have died.

Note: Johns Hopkins University data includes Virginia's independent cities as counties in the listing. There are 133 "county" entries in the data. In cases with naming conflicts, the independent city will be marked with "City County," such as "Fairfax City County" and "Fairfax County."

Virginia's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,934

The week before that: 3,346

Four weeks ago: 5,388

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 110,378

The week before that: 131,189

Four weeks ago: 197,960

Hospitals in zero states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in zero states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

