ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cel-Sci GAAP EPS of -$0.20

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cel-Sci press release (NYSE:CVM): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.20. As of December 31, 2021, the company had $37.1M in cash and cash equivalents. "Our current focus...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Cvm#Cel Sci Gaap Eps#Cel Sci Ceo
Seeking Alpha

Devon reports Q4 results -- more dividends, less growth

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported Q4 results after the close, generating $1.39/s of earnings, and beating street estimates of $1.24. Shareholder returns were in focus, as production growth took a back seat:. Returns - the Board increased the buyback program 60% to $1.6b (4.5% of market cap), bumped the base dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Why did Medpace Holdings stock decline today? FY 2022 outlook

Although Medpace Holdings' (NASDAQ:MEDP) Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line, its stock price took a licking today as some investors may have been disappointed by its fiscal year 2022 outlook. Medpace (MEDP) is backing a fiscal year 2022 outlook of revenue of $1.4B-$1.46B. Consensus is $1.44B. Meanwhile, the...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

10x Genomics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+99.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.5M (+32.4% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
Seekingalpha.com

Keyera GAAP EPS of C$0.41

Management comment: As we fund the KAPS pipeline project in 2022, we expect our net debt to adjusted EBITDA to go above our corporate target range of between 2.5 and 3 times. That said, we expect our leverage to return within the target range in 2023 as capital expenditures are reduced and KAPS and other areas of the business bring on additional margins. In addition, we are actively evaluating options to sell non-core assets to recycle capital into higher return, more strategic opportunities. The sale of Keyera's Hull Terminal was part of this strategy.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Baudax Bio announces one-for-35 reverse stock split

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced that the company's board has approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common shares. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective on Feb.16 and the company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company's existing trading symbol "BXRX".
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

NanoViricides GAAP EPS of -$0.17

NanoViricides press release (NYSE:NNVC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17. The Company reported that it had approximately $17.35M of cash, cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022. The Company believes it has sufficient funds for initial human clinical trials of at least one of its drug candidates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy