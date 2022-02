Passengers looking for a direct connection from the Indian state of Punjab to the UK have one more reason to cheer. Air India will soon increase the frequency of flights between Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport (ATQ) to London Heathrow (LHR) from once a week to three. This comes as great news for the sizeable Punjabi community in the UK, who often have to rely on connecting flights to reach Punjab.

