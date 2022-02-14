Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Review

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in the Saudi market, and the ceremony was attended by the most important Xiaomi partners and representatives of the media and social networks, during which the Redmi Note series recorded a qualitative leap that is added to the its long history, with the launch of four highly innovative devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 series once again accepts the challenge of providing even more powerful features with a numerous powerful improvements to the camera system, charging speed, display and SoC chip, making the performance of a flagship smartphone even more affordable than before.
