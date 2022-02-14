Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Review

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event, pulling back the curtain on its new flagship smartphones, and with pre-orders now available, there are already some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 deals on tap if you’re looking to get your hands on the first major Android release of 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 sales are mostly limited to cellular carriers and Samsung itself at the moment, but there are nonetheless some juicy discounts available. We’re here to point you in the right direction with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals you can score before the devices ship out on February 25.

