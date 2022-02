University of Pennsylvania doctors say they've cured two patients of leukemia with a gene therapy that transforms someone's own immune cells into microscopic cancer killers. "What we initially observed when we treated these subjects with CAR-T cells is that they achieved their remission. Now we're at 10 years and we can call it a cure," said study author Dr. J. Joseph Melenhorst, More than a decade after they were treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, doctors still can't find cancer in their bodies – showing how long the effects of the CAR-T therapy could last.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO