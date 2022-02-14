ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents' dinner

WASHINGTON — Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30. It will be the first time the event,...

