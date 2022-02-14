Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents' dinner

“The Masked Singer” premiered in the winter of 2019, before the world shut down from the pandemic. A reality competition aiming for the extremely bizarre, it felt like the type of television series one would find playing in the background of a dystopian future. Thankfully, with two cycles per TV year, the show has mostly faded into the background of our cultural consciousness. That is, until Deadline reported that at the first taping of the new season, one of the celebrities’ masks came off, revealing his identity: Rudy Giuliani. The surprise upset judges singer Robin Thicke and comedian Ken Jeong so much, they reportedly walked off in protest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO