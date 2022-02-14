ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: February 14-20

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TWqG_0eDvp9hk00

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 at Hwy 170 will be closed from overnight 8 pm to 6 am Thursday, 2/17 and Friday, 2/18 for construction activities, traffic will be diverted through a marked detour.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - WB Hwy 114 will be reduced to one lane at Hwy 170 overnight from 8 pm to 6 am Thursday, 2/17 and Friday, 2/18.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 at Skillman Street will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 at Greenville Ave will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 between Forest Lane and Abrams Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Avenue ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm on Friday, 2/18 to 8 am on Saturday, 2/19, and again from 10 pm on Saturday, 2/19 to 8 am on Sunday, 2/20 traffic will be diverted to the service road.

MCKINNEY - WB Sam Rayburn Tollway exit ramp to SB 75 and NB 75 exit ramp to EB SRT will be closed nightly from 12 am - 5 am through Friday, 2/18.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Seagoville Road to Rylie Crest the right lane and entrance ramp will be closed from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Monday, 2/14.

EAST DALLAS - EB & WB I-30 between Haskell Ave and Buckner Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 5 am through Friday, 2/18.

SOUTH EAST DALLAS - WB 175 between Haymarket and Jim Miller the left lane will be closed daily from 7 am to 4:30 pm through Friday, 2/18.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Union Bower and Shady Grove the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 2/14.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

DENTON COUNTY – EB & WB Hwy 380 between Fishtrap Road and Providence Blvd alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB Hwy 114 from Kirkwood Boulevard to Dove Road will have various lanes closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19 for construction activities.

ARLINGTON – EB & WB I-30 from Great Southwest Parkway to Ballpark Way will have the left lane closed from 9 am to 3 pm daily through Friday, 2/18 for construction activities, various lanes may also be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Westport Pkwy to Keller Hicks Road ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Basswood Blvd and the Hwy 287 Decatur Cut Off ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - WB N. Loop 820 from Riverside Drive to FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to FM 1187 will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 2/19 for construction activities.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Greenville, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy