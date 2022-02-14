KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: February 14-20

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 at Hwy 170 will be closed from overnight 8 pm to 6 am Thursday, 2/17 and Friday, 2/18 for construction activities, traffic will be diverted through a marked detour.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - WB Hwy 114 will be reduced to one lane at Hwy 170 overnight from 8 pm to 6 am Thursday, 2/17 and Friday, 2/18.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 at Skillman Street will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 at Greenville Ave will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

LAKE HIGHLANDS - EB & WB 635 between Forest Lane and Abrams Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 2/18 and Saturday, 2/19 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 2/20.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Avenue ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm on Friday, 2/18 to 8 am on Saturday, 2/19, and again from 10 pm on Saturday, 2/19 to 8 am on Sunday, 2/20 traffic will be diverted to the service road.

MCKINNEY - WB Sam Rayburn Tollway exit ramp to SB 75 and NB 75 exit ramp to EB SRT will be closed nightly from 12 am - 5 am through Friday, 2/18.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Seagoville Road to Rylie Crest the right lane and entrance ramp will be closed from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Monday, 2/14.

EAST DALLAS - EB & WB I-30 between Haskell Ave and Buckner Blvd alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 5 am through Friday, 2/18.

SOUTH EAST DALLAS - WB 175 between Haymarket and Jim Miller the left lane will be closed daily from 7 am to 4:30 pm through Friday, 2/18.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Union Bower and Shady Grove the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 2/14.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

DENTON COUNTY – EB & WB Hwy 380 between Fishtrap Road and Providence Blvd alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 2/19.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB Hwy 114 from Kirkwood Boulevard to Dove Road will have various lanes closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19 for construction activities.

ARLINGTON – EB & WB I-30 from Great Southwest Parkway to Ballpark Way will have the left lane closed from 9 am to 3 pm daily through Friday, 2/18 for construction activities, various lanes may also be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Westport Pkwy to Keller Hicks Road ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Basswood Blvd and the Hwy 287 Decatur Cut Off ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - WB N. Loop 820 from Riverside Drive to FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 2/20.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to FM 1187 will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 2/17 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 2/19 for construction activities.

