Teacher Career Fair

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears Moscow might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Russia says that it is pulling back some of the...
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting settled with gun manufacturer Remington for $73 million. It's the first time a gun manufacturer is being held liable for a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste has more details.
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
For more than two years, authorities in a small New York town had gotten tips that a missing 6-year-old girl was with her biological parents there — even though they lost custody in 2019. But none of the tips proved reliable, until Monday, when someone stepped forward with “valuable...
Comments / 0