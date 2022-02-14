Trevor Noah to host a returning WHCA dinner

© Comedy Central

Trevor Noah is being tapped to headline an “abnormal” White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host will serve as the entertainer at the April 30 gala in Washington, the WHCA announced Monday.

The high-profile journalist- and celebrity-filled dinner was canceled the past two years in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” CBS News Radio’s Steven Portnoy, the president of the WHCA, said in a statement about the 37-year-old Noah, who’s currently on his “Back to Abnormal” comedy tour.

“We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition 'Back to Abnormal,’” Portnoy said.

Former President Trump famously bucked tradition and skipped the dinner while he was in office. In 2019, Trump dubbed it “boring” and held a campaign rally the same night as the black-tie soiree, which raises money for journalism scholarships.

The White House didn’t respond to requests for comment about whether President Biden would return to the custom of a commander in chief attending the dinner. But in a statement, the WHCA hinted that Biden would be there, saying this year’s event will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”