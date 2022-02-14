ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower One Confirms $10.1M Financing, Cannabis Company's Leadership Agrees To Pay Cuts

By Nina Zdinjak
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11) announced a term loan financing with an existing shareholder for aggregate proceeds of $10.1 million. In addition, the company has made further advancements in its ongoing debt restructuring through an additional loan modification agreementwith its term lender and its affiliates. "With...

