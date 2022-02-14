Forever Love: True Stories of Country Music’s Most Adorable Couples

Miranda Lambert's latest Instagram selfie deserves all of the fire emojis and that's just what it got. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer has had a busy New Year so far. Miranda hit the ground running after ringing in 2022 by performing at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. Soon after, the country star gave fans something to look forward to — the comeback of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. The announcement on Instagram drove fans wild ... almost as wild as when they heard that The Marfa Tapes documentary was set to premiere on Paramount+. Then Miranda turned around to surprise fans with a brand new video for her song "If I Was a Cowboy" that had a special appearance from husband Brendan McLoughlin.

