ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Forever Love: True Stories of Country Music’s Most Adorable Couples

By Taste of Country Staff
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love is in the air, and we're celebrating the best way we know how — with country music's cutest couples!. There is...

kixs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
Q985

Jimmie Allen on His Grammy Nom and Race in Country Music: ‘There’s More Love Than Hate Out There’

Jimmie Allen leaves no room for interpretation when he says country music isn't racist. His Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category proves it, he insists. Talking to Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer was asked how he learned of his Grammy nomination. The 2022 Grammy nominations came last November, just as Allen was preparing to rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. His publicist woke him up to share the news. You can hear the full exchange beginning at about 8:55:
MUSIC
WMAZ

Couple married for 71 years shares love story

DACULA, Ga. — Ann and Ken Hetzel have been married for 71 years. They're 96 and 90 now. The couple loves spending together out on the water. They had a sailboat here on Lake Lanier for 20 years and they would go out nearly every weekend. But they said...
DACULA, GA
pvamu.edu

WATCH: PVAMU couples share love stories for Valentine’s Day

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (February 14, 2022) – In celebration of Valentine’s Day and the conclusion to National Marriage Week, we have been spotlighting a few special alumni of Prairie View A&M University who met right here on “The Hill”! Check out our ongoing series, A Couple of Panthers, and these couples’ sweet love stories below.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Tim Mcgraw
995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert On ACM Love: ‘Thank You For Loving Country Music’

When the 2022 ACM nominations came out this week (2/10), Miranda Lambert scored five nominations earning her record-tying 16th nod for Female Artist of the Year (tied with Reba McEntire). It’s a category for which she has been nominated every year since 2006 and in which she won a record-setting nine consecutive trophies.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Stories#Adore#Little Big Town
wgnradio.com

‘Storyteller’s True Stories About Love’

Author Dr. Anne Beall, CEO of Beall Research, joined Steve Dale to talk about her recent book, “Storytellers’ True Stories About Love.” She shared stories of her own journey of falling in love as well as the stories of others that are featured in her book. Dr. Beall then delved into her plans of celebrating that love on Valentine’s Day.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
offbeat.com

New Orleans musicians in love: Valentine’s Day stories from five couples

It’s Valentine’s Day and few elements of romance are more powerful than music. On this day when lovers express their innermost feelings for each other, OffBeat sought out five couples in New Orleans with both spouses working as musicians. We set about asking just how they met and how they keep harmony on stage and in their private lives.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
talentrecap.com

7 Talented Women in Country Who Got Their Start on ‘American Idol’

American Idol Season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth recently announced that she’s part of CMT’s Next Women in Country for 2022. Laci is just the latest rising female country star to have gotten her start on the hit show over the years. Take a look back at all the talent country queens we first saw on Idol.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Miranda Lambert Just Posted a Stunning New Selfie Has Fans Swooning

Miranda Lambert's latest Instagram selfie deserves all of the fire emojis and that's just what it got. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer has had a busy New Year so far. Miranda hit the ground running after ringing in 2022 by performing at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. Soon after, the country star gave fans something to look forward to — the comeback of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. The announcement on Instagram drove fans wild ... almost as wild as when they heard that The Marfa Tapes documentary was set to premiere on Paramount+. Then Miranda turned around to surprise fans with a brand new video for her song "If I Was a Cowboy" that had a special appearance from husband Brendan McLoughlin.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw reveals sisters were upset at surprise wedding to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married since 1996, and they now live in Tennessee with their children: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20. But the couple shocked their friends and family members when they had a surprise wedding ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Rayville, LA, on 6 October 1996. Unlike most celebrity weddings where invites are sent out years in advance, Tim and Faith invited guests around under the ruse of a charity softball game, so they were not expecting the couple to emerge from a tour bus wearing wedding attire!
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy