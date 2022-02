A therapy that reprograms patients' immune system's T cells to respond to cancers has had its long-term effectiveness confirmed. Although CAR T therapy's short-term success has been established for some time, leading to growing popularity, no one has been sure if the protection lasts, or if it's just a way to buy patients time as initially anticipated. A study of two patients who were among the first to receive T lymphocytes reprogrammed to fight their specific cancers has shown the cells maintain their presence and effectiveness more than a decade after the treatment.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO