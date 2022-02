“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. We’ve all experienced to one degree or another the difficulty of remaining true to oneself, one’s values, ideas, beliefs, etc., when others want you to change who you are. While no one is above scrutiny, and honest self-examination is crucially important, it’s equally important to have integrity. As Emerson states, it is the greatest accomplishment. It’s also something that takes courage and conviction.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO