Jack White has shared “Fear Of The Dawn,” the title track from his first of two albums to be released in 2022. He also has released a self-directed video. “Fear Of The Dawn” is the b-side to the recently-released “Love Is Selfish,” which appears on White’s second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive. The “Love Is Selfish” b/w “Fear Of The Dawn” limited edition tri-color 7-inch vinyl will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Nashville & Cass Corridor Detroit this Saturday, February 12th, as well as at Third Man London on Saturday, February 19th.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO