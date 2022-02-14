ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Wordle have a positive impact on your mental health?

By Shannon Smith
 1 day ago

(WGHP) — Wordle, the latest online game that everybody’s talking about, could be good for your health.

Psychiatrists like Doctor Kayla Lyon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say taking a few minutes throughout the day to check out and play a game like a word puzzle could have benefits for your mental health.

Wordle may have saved woman, 80, from home intruder

Dr. Lyon says studies show meditation and mindfulness apps make workers more productive and less stressed.

But psychiatrists warn that endlessly scrolling through social media sites can actively harm our mental heath.

Shannon Smith has more.

New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Dementia isn't just for older people

When we hear the word dementia, many of us think about someone who is older. You may know someone living with dementia such as a grandparent, friend, or neighbor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020 approximately 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease. The numbers are projected to increase to 14 million by 2060. Dementia is an umbrella term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Although the disease is associated with older adults, dementia is not an age related illness. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 6 million Americans living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease, many of them are in their 40s-50s. Many people who are living with young- onset dementia often progress through the disease process quicker than a person with late-onset dementia; therefore their care needs are often changing rapidly and are often complex.
HEALTH
yourerie

Your Health: The way you walk may reveal health secrets

Everyone has a unique walk. Now research is showing your gait may reveal secrets about your overall health. You probably don’t think much about it, but the way you walk can say a lot about your current and future health. Researchers are using sophisticated technology to see how changes...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Behavioral treatments for ADHD: For which children do they work?

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), reports that certain children with ADHD should be given priority when it comes to behavioral treatment. "Behavioral treatments are found to reduce symptoms of ADHD, tackle behavioral problems, and reduce functional impairment in children with...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Fearful Attachment, Trauma, Social Anxiety, and Depression

Social anxiety is common, correlated with childhood trauma, and predicts future depression. Depression with and without social anxiety is different in symptom presentation, severity, and treatment. Addressing underlying factors is likely to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for those with combined social anxiety and depression. By Grant H....
MENTAL HEALTH
