While patiently awaiting the arrival of Zion Williamson, the Pelicans find themselves entrenched with another overwhelming force: the Raptors. The rumour is that if you say mismatch around the Pelicans they quiver in fear. Boasting a very small back court of CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham, that also happens to be poor on defense, is a recipe for disaster against the Raptors. It’s not that these are bad players, both have obvious and valuable utility in the NBA, it’s just a tough fit. Whether it comes down to death by mismatch, or the lack of capacity to bother Siakam with their dig downs or doubles, it’s going to be a problem.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO