The Upper World by Femi Fadugba asks a fundamental question – does our fate lie within our own hands or is it already set from the moment we are born? It is the story of Esso who is trying to survive the day, and Rhia whose story takes place 15 years in the future. Their lives are intertwined in a strange, fascinating way. I love the way the story explores quantum physics, temporal theories and characters with real concerns – all in a very accessible way. The Upper World is a thought-provoking, provocative and entertaining read.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO