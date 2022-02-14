ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Digilock's new showroom at Chicago’s Iconic Design Center at theMART

By Digilock
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Digilock Expands into Chicago's Iconic Design Center at theMART. PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Public Radio

An inside look at Chicago’s new marketing campaign

“Chicago Not In Chicago” is meant to highlight the influence the Windy City has around the globe. Reset talks to one of the people behind the campaign about how the marketing strategy was conceived as well as with a critic who would like to see Chicago featured more in future iterations.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Chinatown decorated with red lanterns for the new year

CHICAGO - Tuesday began the Lunar New Year, celebrated by Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. Chinatown is decorated with red lanterns for the new year. It is customary to prepare the home to receive good luck and prosperity for the coming year. Children...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Op-Ed: Chicago’s terrible new slogan sounds designed to keep everyone away

On Saturday, the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot released details of Chicago’s new branding campaign. Ready for the new slogan, the pithy phrase tasked with attracting new businesses, fresh residents and maybe some tourists to our great city on the lake?. “Chicago Not in Chicago.”. Say what?. Not exactly...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
San Diego Business Journal

Carlsbad’s New Village Arts Center Getting a New Look

The Carlsbad Village home of an award-winning Carlsbad theater group is getting an overdue remodeling. The former lumberyard that has been using for the past 14 years is undergoing a $2.5 million makeover inside and out. “What we really recognized was we needed to make some changes to let people...
CARLSBAD, CA
WGN TV

Shopping with Chicago Icon Bob Mariano for Valentine’s Day and the Big Game at his new store, Dom’s Kitchen & Market

CHICAGO — In Chicago, we all have our favorite grocery store that we’ve been going to for years. In those years, we’ve seen the changes as our buying habits have changed. Little do people realize that many of the changes were the brainchild of the guru of groceries stores, Bob Mariano, who got his start at Dominick’s in the 1960s.
CHICAGO, IL
orangecoast.com

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at City of Hope’s Irvine Cancer Center Feng Shui Design

City of Hope’s Irvine Cancer Center is currently under construction. Here’s a sneak peek at their new facilities. Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County was intentionally designed to create hope and healing. Teams worked directly with a leading feng shui expert to fill the space with harmonious energy that will serve the residents of Orange County for generations to come.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Commercial Building#Showroom#Iconic Design Center
The Press

Orlando, Florida is the top destination for Presidents' Day Weekend travel.

Americans Opt for Warm Weather Destinations for Presidents' Day Weekend Travel. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are choosing warm weather destinations for the upcoming Presidents' Day weekend. According to TripIt, the top three cities for holiday travel this year are Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. Though travel is not expected to meet pre-pandemic levels, holiday bookings have increased with airlines expecting more than three times as many travelers than in 2021.
TRAVEL
The Press

K1 Speed Opens New Indoor Go Kart Track in Rohnert Park, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest and most premier indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce today the opening of its latest location in California - K1 Speed Rohnert Park!. Located just six miles south of Santa Rosa and 12 miles north...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Press

Americans Opt for Warm Weather Destinations for Presidents' Day Weekend Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are choosing warm weather destinations for the upcoming Presidents' Day weekend. According to TripIt, the top three cities for holiday travel this year are Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. Though travel is not expected to meet pre-pandemic levels, holiday bookings have increased with airlines expecting more than three times as many travelers than in 2021.
TRAVEL
Axios

Backacre Beermakers just moved to Denver with 1 beer you should taste

One of Vermont's best and most-elusive beers is now available in Denver. What's new: Backacre Beermakers, a small family-owned operation, relocated from Weston, Vermont, to Denver earlier this year. Backacre is a beer blendery that makes only one beer: A sour golden ale fermented and aged in French oak puncheons...
DENVER, CO
yankodesign.com

Top Automotive and Transportation Designs from the A’ Design Awards 2021

One of the A’ Design Awards’ standout features is just its vastly multidisciplinary nature. Conceived as the one award program to cover every single aspect of the design industry, the A’ Design Award looks at as many as 100 categories, spanning everything from Architecture to Interiors, Graphics, Packaging, Furniture, Film, Social Design, Medical Product Design, Consumer Technology, Jewelry, and a category that’s truly close to our hearts… Transportation Design.
DESIGN
cre-sources.com

Stiles Brings Large, Two-Story Showroom Space To Market In Fort Lauderdale’s Most Desirable Retail Corridor

Recently released to market by Stiles, 2871 N Federal Highway offers the rare opportunity for a retailer to secure a superbly-located building with unmatched visibility along Fort Lauderdale’s premier retail corridor. The flexible showroom/warehouse/office space is located near top-tier shopping destinations with excellent surrounding demographics. The 46,000 SF building has 201 feet of frontage on N Federal Highway (U.S. 1) and includes both a passenger elevator and loading elevator as well as ample parking.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ZDNet

Building an AI flywheel: Grabango's checkout-free tech rolls out in Tennessee

Five years after launching its first proof-of-concept, the checkout-free technology startup Grabango is rolling out into its fifth metro region, the company said Tuesday. Its latest partnership is with MAPCO, the convenience store chain with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region. For now, MAPCO plans to implement checkout-free services in two Tennessee stores by this fall. The rollout will mark the first time Nashville shoppers get access to checkout-free tech -- a shopping innovation largely associated with Amazon's cashierless stores.
TENNESSEE STATE
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy