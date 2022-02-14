ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Big East’s Big Insurance Payday Offsets Pandemic Losses

By Emily Caron
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUCRi_0eDvka0X00

Two years into the pandemic, the Big East received its second insurance payout—this time collecting $4.5 million for the nearly fan-less 2021 men’s basketball tournament held last March in Madison Square Garden thanks to a curtailment clause in its event cancellation policy. That brings the conference’s total COVID-19 insurance haul to a whopping $15 million after recouping a $10.5 million payout in 2020 to cover that year’s cancelled tournament.

This year’s collection covers lost ticketing and reduced sponsor revenues, among other ancillary losses, on account of the 2021 event operating at a very limited capacity because of New York City’s large-gathering and events restrictions. The conference incurred additional costs in COVID-19 safety measures (on-site testing, additional transportation and hotel space to ensure for social distancing, etc…), but commissioner Val Ackerman said the Big East was able to mitigate most of its losses with the payouts.

“We were able to capitalize on a policy that I don’t know many sports organizations were able to get,” Ackerman said in a phone interview. “We feel very grateful that we got some good counsel here on what to get covered, because we were essentially made whole. And the same in 2020.”

The kicker? The event-cancellation coverage, the conference’s saving grace for two consecutive years, was initially signed in 2017 as a three-year policy that covered the Big East tournaments from 2018 through 2020. Ackerman said given the tournament’s location in the heart of New York City, the conference has always had comprehensive coverage for the event, to guard against threats of terrorism or another similar disruption. Communicable diseases were also covered under the policy—which was extended in January of 2020 for another two tournaments, fortuitously carrying the Big East through its 2021 and 2022 tournaments.

The Big East tournament is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the conference alongside media money and the NCAA payouts, which were slashed in 2020 due to the pandemic but largely recovered last year, according to Sportico’s intercollegiate finances database .

“I don’t know of another conference that actually had event cancellation [insurance],” Marc Blumencranz, managing director of insurance broker NFP Sports and Entertainment, said in an interview. “The fact that they had communicable disease—in our minds, it was an unlikely event, but it was inexpensive enough as part of the overall premium to justify buying and [the Big East] agreed that it made sense to include that coverage.”

Blumencranz has helped set up insurance programs for properties including the NBA and NHL. The Big East is one of nine current college conferences NFP represents alongside the NCAA. The NCAA’s event-cancellation policies helped it recover $270 million when March Madness was canceled in 2020, around 25% of what the men’s postseason basketball tournament usually brings in. Both of the Big East’s communicable-disease related payouts have mitigated almost all of its conference tournament losses.

The timing was exceptionally prudent, given that communicable-disease coverage is no longer offered by most providers in the aftermath of COVID-19 payouts.

“Nobody had coverage anywhere that they could look to, to protect their lost revenue, unless you had event-cancellation insurance,” Leigh Ann Rossi, NFP’s COO, said. “Now, the rates are up, and they’re not offering communicable disease on a typical [policy]. I’m reminded of after 9/11, they didn’t offer terrorism coverage for a while. And then they started to offer it back again, with a surcharge.”

As Blumencranz put it: “When the building’s still burning, so to speak, it’s hard to buy fire insurance. That’s the same thing with communicable disease insurance. It’s tough right now to have a discussion with an underwriter while they’re still paying out billions in claims based on policies they wrote two years ago.”

The Big East’s men’s basketball tournament typically generates nearly a fifth of the conference’s annual revenue, which totaled just over $64 million during the 2019 fiscal year (the last fiscal year uninterrupted by the pandemic). According to tax filings, the conference reported $5.9 million in income directly tied to its championships—mostly from the men’s basketball tournament—that year. A portion of the Big East’s $36 million annual media deal with Fox reflects the value of those tournament games, which bring in significant corporate sponsorship revenue as well.

During FY20, which captured the canceled 2020 Big East tournament, the conference’s media payout dipped slightly to just under $33 million, but championship revenue was crushed, dropping to just $215,419, according to that year’s tax documents . Nearly $1.4 million was lost in corporate sponsor income.

While 2021’s losses were not as severe—TV revenue remained intact and the conference brought back some sponsor dollars—they were still significant for the Big East, which relies on basketball as its biggest moneymaker. Its attempts to mitigate the losses and New York City’s government mandates strengthened its claim, putting the Big East in a rare financial position amid the pandemic.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NCAA Hits Record Revenue as Pandemic-Related Insurance Dries Up

The NCAA posted record revenue in fiscal 2021, as college sports’ governing body bounced back from a year gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the year ended Aug. 31, 2021, according to audited financial statements, up from $519 million in the previous year. The latter figure was largely depressed because the men’s basketball tournament, which accounts for the vast majority of NCAA revenue in a normal year, was canceled in 2020. March Madness returned with an all-Indiana model in 2021. Insurance was once again a big part of the NCAA’s financial performance. The governing body...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Leagues, Live Entertainment Indices Beat Pre-COVID Values Despite Slide

The ongoing rotation from revenue growth stocks into companies with EBITDA and EPS has been felt across the sports industry. After outpacing the S&P 500’s index through the first three-quarters of the year, the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index finished 2021 up just 9%, well behind the S&P’s 25% climb. But longer-term trend lines show several sports sub-sector indices still trading above their pre-COVID values. Over the next two days, JohnWallStreet will dive into six public comp. groups (sports gambling, leagues, U.S. teams, European teams, live entertainment and traditional media) and explore how the value environment within each has shifted during...
NFL
Sportico

NBC Draws Second-Largest Super Bowl Audience to Cap NFL Bonanza

On the heels of the NFL’s most-watched regular-season campaign in six years and a playoff run delirious enough to be classified as a Schedule II controlled substance, the TV turnout for Super Bowl LVI was predictably massive. Taken as a whole, NBC’s linear TV and streaming coverage averaged 112.3 million viewers, making the Rams-Bengals showdown the second most-watched title tilt on record. While the inclusion of out-of-home impressions to the Nielsen sample has made a hash of simple year-to-year ratings comparisons—the uncounted masses in 2015 likely would have jacked up NBC’s Super Bowl XLIX audience from 114.4 million viewers to north...
NFL
Sportico

Ex-Met Harvey Details Cocaine Use, MLB Drug Culture in Skaggs Death Case

Former Angels and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey took the witness stand on Tuesday in the federal trial of Eric Kay and chronicled an extensive drug culture within baseball. Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels communications director, is accused of distributing fentanyl to the late Tyler Skaggs, an Angels pitcher who died in 2019 with fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. Kay’s attorneys insist there is reasonable doubt as to whether Kay provided the drugs that contributed to Skaggs’ death. Harvey, 32, and Skaggs were Angels teammates in 2019. Harvey is a relevant witness since he and Skaggs used drugs together....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Ackerman
Sportico

Men in Blazers Is Ready to Grow Its Soccer Empire

The most popular soccer podcast in North America is looking to expand into new shows and new opportunities. Men in Blazers, launched in 2010 by charismatic hosts Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, is unveiling a pair of new podcasts—one focused on women’s soccer, and the other on Champions League. It’s also inked a strategic relationship with For Soccer Ventures, the media and investment firm backed by Philadelphia Union co-owner Richie Graham, to help expand the Men in Blazers commercial footprint. The platform is looking to capitalize both on its own community—it reaches more than 30 million people annually—and on what many believe...
UEFA
Sportico

With System Out of Balance, It’s Time to Revisit College NIL Laws

A year ago, state NIL laws achieved overdue progress for college athletes. Then the Supreme Court shut out the NCAA in a 9-0 antitrust decision, shattering the amateur athlete model. By mid-summer, 25 states had passed an NIL law. From January 2020 through July 2021, I analyzed each law, assigning them points based on the number of pay restrictions. I was surprised by the variance in scores. New Mexico had the most permissive law, with four pay restriction points. My home state of Illinois had the most restrictions, an astounding 45 points. Mississippi (29 points), and Arkansas and Alabama (each with...
COLLEGES
Sportico

Sports Team Stocks Struggling Since COVID

In yesterday’s newsletter, we highlighted a trio of sectors within the sports industry whose indexes have risen in value since the COVID outbreak (live entertainment, leagues and B2C sports betting). Today, we drill down on a pair of comp. groups with indexes that have experienced share-price depreciation over the last two years, including European sports teams and U.S. sports teams. John Hutcheson (managing director, head of Citi Sports Advisory) explained that negative share price performance was largely related to pandemic-related troubles, secular shifts in consumption of media and the recent market volatility. JWS’ Take: The European team index has experienced the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s Detroit Venture Partners. The Los Angeles Dodgers,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Broker#Nhl#College Football#Big East
Omaha.com

Lauren Jensen's found her place on Creighton's team — and at top of Big East 3-point shooting

Sophomore Lauren Jensen had her knees bent and her hands out, as if the pass were already on the way. And even though her teammates hadn’t immediately noticed her alone along the 3-point line during this particular possession early in the third quarter Sunday, she knew the ball would soon get reversed to her side of the court. She just had to stay ready.
CREIGHTON, NE
Sportico

Fractional Card Market Bringing Meme Excitement and Losses Too

Looks like meme stocks and crypto will be getting more competition for day trader eyeballs from a more classic rival: sports memorabilia. It’s not news that the pandemic brought a surge in interest in sports collectibles. Billionaires were first to jump into the surge, fashioning deals to get in on the action, like bringing card grader Collectors Universe private and sports card publisher Topps public. Now the ability to buy and sell low-priced shares in million-dollar cards is opening up the chance to ride the trend to retail investors. Over the past three years, three companies—Collectable, Otis and Rally Rd.—have securitized...
MARKETS
Sportico

NCAA’s Impending Pay-for-Play Panic May Be a Cry for Federal Help

Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University. In Michael Lewis’ great 1989 book, Liar’s Poker, he wrote about working on Wall Street and learning to look away from events everyone else was focused on and instead find the more efficient way to monetize the situation. If there was a tsunami washing up in Japan, Lewis learned to buy stock in Midwestern sandbag manufacturers. That’s where a discussion of NCAA collectives come in. We are suddenly reading about ungoverned, unregulated booster groups creating LLCs built around the concept of giving benefits to athletes flexing their newly minted NIL muscles. Think of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sporticast: Hollywood Ending at Super Bowl Triggers Busy NFL Offseason

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams recap Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, culminating in the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in LA’s home stadium. They discuss the game, the commercials and the halftime show, each of which is a financial ecosystem of its own. They also dive into the NFL’s looming offseason, which will be dominated by off-field headlines. Those include the sale of the Denver Broncos, which are expected to fetch at least $4 billion. That sale is viewed within the industry as a litmus test for soaring franchise valuations. The NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

‘Inside The NBA’ to Feature in All-Star Game Alternate Broadcast

Step aside, SpongeBob. Move over, Mannings. During Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew will be the latest entrant in the growing world of alternate game telecasts. They’ll be joined by Draymond Green on TBS for “Inside the All-Star Game” while a more traditional broadcast is offered on TNT. The altcast will also feature live audio from Steph Curry, Ja Morant, and other players in the game in a show that will attempt to mix casual conversation with new levels of access. “We do our shows with those guys talking ‘with’ and...
NBA
Sportico

Crypto Advertising, Team Deals Grow Despite Industry Troubles

Crypto commercials stole the Super Bowl advertising spotlight Sunday night, and have emphasized cryptocurrency companies’ appetite to captivate sports fans. Coinbase’s $14 million ad has paid off, as its stock finished the day 0.37% higher, adding ~$170 million to its market cap. Despite recent volatility in the crypto space, top cryptocurrency platforms have spent millions on Super Bowl advertising, and these amounts are just a fraction of what FTX, eToro and Crypto.com spent on sponsorship deals with sports teams across the globe since 2021. While these deals continue to make headlines, analysts, teams and fan groups have voiced concerns about the...
NFL
Sportico

Russia’s Valieva Cleared to Skate in Olympics After Positive Drug Test

Despite testing positive for trimetazidine, a performance-enhancing heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to further compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old will compete beginning Tuesday in the women’s individual event, where she is considered the gold-medal favorite. The IOC, however, has already announced that there will be no medal ceremony should Valieva win a medal. A three-person panel on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a move by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to lift a provisional suspension that had barred Valieva from competing. CAS stressed...
SPORTS
Sportico

Goodell’s $25 Billion Revenue Goal Remains in NFL’s 2027 Sights

It was the NFL’s annual March owners meeting in 2010 where commissioner Roger Goodell first presented an ambitious goal: $25 billion in yearly league revenue by 2027, up from roughly $8 billion at the time. It meant adding $1 billion in new revenue every year for nearly two decades. Last week, ahead of a thrilling Super Bowl that crowned the Los Angeles Rams as champions, Goodell was asked if the world’s richest sports league was on pace for that target. “We don’t look at that number as the objective, honestly,” Goodell said at his annual pre-Super Bowl media address. “When we...
NFL
kmaland.com

Creighton's Santa Cruz, Wiggins take Big East weekly awards

(Omaha) -- Creighton softball’s Mikayla Santa Cruz and Alexis Wiggins were both honored with weekly awards from the Big East Conference on Monday. Santa Cruz was named the Big East Pitcher of the Week after tossing a pair of complete games and posting a 1.15 ERA. Wiggins was tabbed as the Big East Freshman of the Week, finishing with a Big East-best 0.69 ERA over 13 innings of work while striking out 17.
OMAHA, NE
Sportico

Coinbase’s Minimalist QR Code Super Bowl Ad Temporarily Crashes Crypto Site

Less is more for Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The company debuted a new commercial during Super Bowl LVI that didn’t bear much resemblance to any of its surrounding advertisements in the broadcast. The sixty-second advertisement is almost solely composed of a QR code ricocheting against the sides of the frame, akin to a DVD Video logo that appears when a movie is paused for a long enough stretch of time. Set to a song titled Alupa – Pappa, the QR card bounces around, changing colors, before the commercial concludes with the Coinbase logo. Scanning the...
FOOTBALL
bannersontheparkway.com

Prepare for a month of chaos in the Big East

With 13 or so games down in the 20-game Big East season, surprisingly little has been settled. In less than a month, all 11 teams will descend on Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament. In a league this competitive, the difference between grabbing another win or two to complete a resume and crashing out in the first round can come down to what seed a team earns. The picture is fairly muddled still.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vuhoops.com

The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball Heading Into Big East Showdown

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Football is over, and the eyes of the sports world will now begin to turn to basketball. No, they’re not quite on the NCAA yet, they need to take that pesky pitstop over at the NBA All-Star game. But fans are starting to at least pay attention to who are the top teams in college basketball?
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy