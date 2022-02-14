ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian dollar trust long term cycles and Elliott Wave $FXC

By Elliott Wave Forecast Team
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirstly the FXC instrument inception date was 6/26/2006. The instrument tracks changes of the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The FXC trades inversely to the USDCAD forex pair. In January 2002 the USDCAD forex pair made an all time high at 1.6184. Then it saw a...

FXStreet.com

Bitcoin looks for a bigger recovery: Elliott Wave analysis

There is no big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday and we are actually still in the neutral stage. Bitcoin, BTCUSD is showing first evidence for a potential bottom formation in the 4-hour chart and seems like it's unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle within higher degree wave (A). If that will be the case, then we can expect a bigger (A)-(B)-(C) recovery in upcoming weeks, we just have to be aware of a pullback in wave (B) before we will see more upside within wave (C).
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: NZDJPY Turns Lower After 3 Waves Rally

Short term Elliott Wave view in NZDJPY suggests that decline from January 5, 2022 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse structure. Down from January 5 peak, wave (1) ended at 75.24 on January 28 and rally to 78 ended wave (2) on February 10. Internal subdivision of wave (2) unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (1), wave W ended at 76.78, pullback in wave X ended at 75.96, and wave Y ended at 78 which also completed wave (2).
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Elliott Wave: Selling the rallies at the blue box

In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NZDUSD. The pair has reached extremes in the cycle from the February 2021 peak. However cycle from the October 21st 2021 peak still shows incomplete sequences. Besides that, AUDUSD and USDCAD still have not reached their extremes in equivalent cycles, which suggested potential extension down in NZDUSD. As our members know, NZDUSD has given us nice selling opportunity recently. The pair has made 3 waves bounce against the 0.6892 peak. We recommended members to avoid buying and keep selling rallies in 3,7,11 swings. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern and the Forecast.
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat, CPI Next

It has been a quiet week for the Canadian dollar, despite the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which has captivated the world’s attention. The lack of movement could change on Wednesday, as Canada releases the inflation report for February. Canada CPI expected to rise. Canada’s CPI looked weak in...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eyes more upside: Elliott Wave analysis

Stocks are coming down at the start of the European sessions due to geopolitical uncertainties over Ukraine. We see USD moving higher at the same time. Even crude oil has slowed down which can be bullish for the buck as well. We see energy in a potential higher degree irregular/flat correction as structure from 87.56 can be in three waves. An overlap with 90.73 would be another indication that energy will stay sideways for a flat. Nice support should then be at 87.56. If crude would really come south, then USDCAD can see more upside ahead.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD and AUD/USD Look for Correction: Elliott Wave Analysis

After the first bearish reaction on the USD after US CPI yesterday, the currency turned down later during the US session. Probably it was due to higher 10 year US yields. Stocks also came down, which is supportive for the buck. EURUSD spiked to a new high but then finished the day lower, so it appears temporary top is in place at 1.15 and that new three wave set-back is now underway.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: S&P500 (SPX) 5 Waves Rally Favors the Bulls

The short-term Elliott wave view in S&P500 (SPX) shows that we are looking for more upside to complete a 5 waves impulse structure, before see at least 3 swings pullback. The impulse move started from 4219 low to end wave ((i)) at 4453. A pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 4292 low. SPX then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) with internal subdivision as another impulse in a lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 4387, dips in wave (ii) ended at 4332, wave (iii) rallied to 4525 and a pullback appeared as wave (iv) ended at 4483. The last push higher to finish wave (v) ended at 4595. This completed wave ((iii)) in a higher degree.
seeitmarket.com

Metals GOLD and Palladium Complete The Recovery: Elliott Wave Analysis

The U.S. equity markets have traded in a range as traders and investors await CPI data tomorrow. Gold made a sharp and strong turn down from 1850 area as expected after we noticed a completed ending diagonal in wave C of B). It’s a very strong decline with a break below the trend line support that suggests more upcoming weakness into wave C) of E.
FXStreet.com

AUS/USD Elliott Wave: keep looking higher

AUD/USD is progressing as anticipated since it tagged a low of .7051. It is debatable what the wave patterns are to the left of the January 28 low and that debate has an impact on how far AUDUSD rallies. If this current rally is a wave “iii”, then after a...
Seeking Alpha

Acadian Timber: Short-Term Weakness But With Long-Term Potential

I'm predicting that Acadian Timber Corp. will have a weak first quarter due to bad weather and Covid-19 related lockdowns. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Darcy Norton as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
FXStreet.com

NZD/JPY selling the rallies after Elliott Wave Double Three pattern

Hello fellow traders. Another instrument that has given us nice trading opportunity recently is NZDJPY . In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the past charts of NZDJPY presented in members area of the of our website. The pair is showing incomplete bearish sequences in the cycle from the 10/21 peak. Consequently we expect to see further decline within October cycle. Recently we got a short term recovery that has given us opportunity to enter short trades again. Recovery has unfolded as Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern. In further text we’re going to explain the Elliott Wave pattern and trading strategy.
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Dips With Oil Prices, Dollar Mildly Firmer

Canadian Dollar is currently the weakest one for today, following the pull back in oil prices. Japanese Yen is following as European and US yields are apparently trying to outpace benchmark JGB yield again. On the other hand, Aussie is trading slightly firmer, together with Kiwi and Dollar. Euro is paring some of the post-ECB gains, but the retreats are relatively shallow so far.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canadian dollar falls as trade balance shifts into deficit

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous day’s sharp gains, as oil prices fell and data showed a surprise trade deficit. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$137 million in December, as imports rose and exports...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Elliott Wave view: Bounce can extend higher [Video]

dtnpf.com

The Canadian Dollar Could Continue to Gain Strength

The Canadian dollar closed 21 basis points higher on Feb. 2 at $0.789559 CAD/USD, while after three days of trade, is poised for the first higher close in the weekly chart in three weeks, consolidating within the previous week's range in sideways trade. After dipping below the spot dollar's 50-day moving average in late January, this exchange is now firmly above this support. The Feb. 2 close is slightly higher than the mid-point of the range traded over December and January.
actionforex.com

EURUSD Elliott Wave View: Doing A Corrective Bounce

The short-term Elliott wave view in EURUSD suggests that the pair is doing a corrective bounce to correct the cycle from January 14, 2022 high. While the decline to $1.1120 low has ended wave 1 in an impulse sequence. Up from there, the pair is proposed to be in a wave 2 bounce. However, the bounce so far bounce looks impulsive. Therefore it’s proposed to be in a zigzag correction when we must be in the first leg of the bounce.
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave View: SOL/USD should expect to find support

Solana (SOLUSD – FTX) is a very popular cryptocurrency having 7th rank by market cap of around $28 B at current price of $90.05. Solana is a highly functional open source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance solutions. SOLUSD started in early...
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar yawns despite solid GDP

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, trading at 1.2685 in the North American session. Canada’s GDP outperformed in November, but the positive news wasn’t enough to move the sleepy Canadian dollar. GDP expanded by 0.6%, above the consensus of 0.4%. The growth was broad-based across the economy and GDP has now pushed above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. However, December is expected to be weaker, as the Omicron wave resulted in strict health restrictions which hampered economic growth. The BoC projected Q4 growth of 5.7% in October, but CIBC is forecasting growth above 6%. The strong November GDP provides support for the BoCs hawkish stance, with a strong likelihood that the BoC will raise rates at the policy meeting on March 2nd.
FXStreet.com

Bovespa Index long term cycles and bullish trend

The Bovespa Index has been trending higher with other world indices. Since inception the cycles have shown a bullish trend. In early years not seen on this chart it rallied with other world indices trending higher into the May 2008 highs. It then corrected the whole bullish cycle from the beginning. That was while most other world indices were in a pullback lower. The index ended that larger degree correction in October 2008. At this point is where the index corrected the whole decades long bullish cycle. Thus the October 2008 lows is from where this bullish cycle and swing analysis will begin.
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains sidelined above 100-SMA, fortnight-long support

USD/CHF maintains the weekly trading range between 0.9245-40 and monthly horizontal resistance. Momentum retreat hints at further weakness, 200-SMA adds to the downside filters. USD/CHF struggles for a clear direction around 0.9250 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss (CHF) currency pair keeps the weekly trading...
