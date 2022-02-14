ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Still need Valentine's Day ideas? Foxtrot can deliver gifts in Chicago in 30 minutes

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

If you forgot to buy your Valentine a gift, it's OK. There's still time!

Foxtrot put together several different gift baskets for the holiday. They say they can deliver within 30 minutes in Chicago.

The high-end convenience store offers coffee, groceries, snacks and more at various Chicago locations.

Gift boxes vary. Some include wine and candles. Others are for your sweetheart with a sweet tooth and are full of chocolate. There's also a "Fiery & Sweet" mix. There's even a box for girls to give their friends, called "Be My Galentine."

You can look at the selection of gifts here .

