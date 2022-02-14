ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NFT marketplace suspends transactions due to flood of fakes

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn brief: A marketplace famous for selling an NFT of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet for $2.9 million has suspended the majority of transactions due to people selling counterfeit digital assets. Cent says the practice was "rampant," forcing it to halt the buying and selling of most NFTs on...

www.techspot.com

