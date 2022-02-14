ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Up Close And In Depth

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedline Reviews spends some quality time with the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. The publication seems honestly impressed with the electric pickup truck, though it makes it clear that you'll probably have to wait at least a year before GM starts delivering it....

insideevs.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Silverado#Electric Cars#Gmc Sierra#Gmc#Hummer Ev#Chevy#Ultium
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy in 2022

In many ways, the modern midsize SUV is the vehicle that helped usher in the car-based crossover craze. Yes, there are still some truck-based, body-on-frame SUVs left on the market, but they tend to be full-size or are geared more toward hardcore off-roading, like the new Ford Bronco, for example. On the smaller side of the ledger, there is an ever growing list of compact and subcompact crossovers, which are effectively replacing small cars in the lineups of many automakers.
BUYING CARS
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Look: Boy, That Escaladed Quickly

High-performance SUVs are a thing. Or just ask Ford, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, virtually all the European luxury brands, and now Cadillac. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the first and seemingly least-likely Cadillac SUV to wear the V-Series badge. But, with the brand focusing on expanding its high-performance V sub-brand—and on the heels of the launch of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—the humongous Escalade-V starts to make sense. Why not combine your most recognizable product with the V treatment you're hoping to make more recognizable, even if that product is a full-size, three-row SUV seemingly antithetical to V's athletic aspirations?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Dependable American Cars

When average Joe and Jenny think of the most reliable cars, they tend to think Toyota or Honda, or maybe Mercedes or Volkswagen. American cars don't immediately spring to mind. American trucks do, perhaps, but less so sedans and crossovers. However, America has made - and does make - some remarkably dependable cars. Under the banner of "cars" here, we are going to include crossovers and SUVs, but we'll leave trucks for another day. To figure this out, we're cross-referencing a variety of reliability indexes and looking at use cases that have demonstrated how dependable a vehicle can be. Of course, there's no guarantee any vehicle will run trouble-free for 200,000+ miles, but we're convinced that these American cars all have a great shot. Bear in mind that some of the cars listed below are only available as second-hand buys, as a couple of them are no longer in production.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Once Again Caught Benchmarking The New Cadillac Escalade

Last July, Ford Authority spies spotted Ford benchmarking a new, 2021 Cadillac Escalade prior to the reveal of that model’s rival, the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator. This comes as no surprise, given the fact that those two models are fierce competitors, giving FoMoCo a very good reason to take a closer look at the big, luxurious SUV from its chief cross-town rival, General Motors. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted Ford benchmarking a new Cadillac Escalade once again, a few months after the refreshed Navigator’s reveal.
CARS
MarketWatch

This little pickup truck is back on the scene and winning awards

The automotive industry has so many awards that it can be hard to know which ones matter. But most are given out by individual publications. Only a handful are the work of entire juries of experts. The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are one of that more exclusive group.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What Ram's Electric Truck Will Be Called

It's already common knowledge that Stellantis is getting to work on an electrified Ram 1500 EV truck to take on the likes of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. CarBuzz has discovered a new submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and subsequent filings with the Mexican trademark office (IMPI) and Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) from the company, giving us an idea of what this product might land up being called.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1 Annihilates Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Owners Are Modifying Their Trucks With Parts From Other Fords

The new Ford Maverick pickup has been a storming success, and has proven once and for all that the US does in fact have an appetite for smaller trucks. The Hybrid version has been blowing minds with its excellent fuel economy, and Ford is already planning a massive future for this new pickup franchise. New owners are also discovering that there are more benefits to owning a Maverick than meets the eye: thanks to Ford's massive parts bin, some owners are starting to swap in parts from the Mavericks sibling, the Ford Escape, including the Escape's fully digital gauge cluster, and the steering wheel out of an Explorer.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy