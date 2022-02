Brian Boyle’s time with the New Jersey Devils was profound. Not necessarily for anything he did on the ice. But for simply being on the ice. In 2017, the staunch defensive forward was stricken with chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of cancer, but played through his ailment before it went into remission by 2018. That strife was shadowed by his son, Declan, being diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation of his jaw at roughly the same time.

