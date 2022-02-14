Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

One of my favourite recipes that I developed over lockdown were these cookies. At a time when going to the supermarket felt like survival of the fittest and eggs were tricky to come by, these vegan cookies saved the day many, many times. I’ve tweaked them a little from the original to allow for a shorter chilling time but, as with most of the cookies in this book, they freeze really well, allowing you to bake a couple at a time when you fancy them.

