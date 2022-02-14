ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

myalbertlea.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMelt butter in the microwave, about 1 minute. Stir in sugar and cocoa powder....

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Cake

1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake Recipe

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry#Brownies#Sugar#Cheesecake#Flour#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

If you’re craving something ultra-decadent, this cheesecake is just for you. 1¼ cups chocolate graham cracker crumbs (about 5½ ounces) 4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature. 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar. ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder. 1 teaspoon espresso powder. 4 large eggs,...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Mad Chocolate Fudge Cake Recipe

This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Strawberry Dump Cake with Only 3 Ingredients

This simple strawberry dump cake is for anyone who’s short on time and in desperate need of dessert. You do exactly what the name suggests: dump the ingredients into a baking dish without mixing. I fell in love with this simple cobbler-like dessert after making it only once! The filling is warm and gooey while the cake topping is golden and buttery.
RECIPES
Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

CHEESY BEEF & POTATO CASSEROLE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
RECIPES
purewow.com

30 White Chocolate Recipes to Make and Devour ASAP, from Brownies to Cheesecake

Chocolate fiends, we love your commitment. But every time you argue that white chocolate isn’t “real” chocolate, we die a little inside. Dramatic much? Sure, the sweet stuff doesn’t contain any cocoa solids, but it’s made with plenty of creamy cocoa butter, and that’s good enough for us. Plus, it complements everything from bitter coffee to tart fruit flavors, like lemon and raspberry. Open you mind, expand your palate and try one of these 30 white chocolate recipes—we have dibs on the one-bowl white chocolate brownies, but we’re willing to share.
RECIPES
tastecooking.com

Peanut Butter Cookies

One of my favourite recipes that I developed over lockdown were these cookies. At a time when going to the supermarket felt like survival of the fittest and eggs were tricky to come by, these vegan cookies saved the day many, many times. I’ve tweaked them a little from the original to allow for a shorter chilling time but, as with most of the cookies in this book, they freeze really well, allowing you to bake a couple at a time when you fancy them.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

How to make pancakes - classic pancake recipe

How to make pancakes for Pancake Day - a real highlight in our calendar. We utterly love the batter-based treats, whether they’re paper-thin and doused in lemon and sugar, or fluffily thick, drenched in syrup and stacked high. Shrove Tuesday (1 March 2022) is a day when even the...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Creamy Chocolatey Egg Brownies

These creamy chocolatey egg brownies are so simple, easy and very delicious! A nice, smooth texture and amazingly tasty chocolate and vanilla egg flavor…one more slice for me, please! It will take you around 45 minutes to prepare it plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy