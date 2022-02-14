Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
My friend Sherry is great about sharing her recipes on social media for others to enjoy. Her banana cake recipe is the one that people really go crazy for. Friends and family not only ask her for the recipe, but they even ask her to bake it for them! Luckily for all of us, she shared the easy banana cake recipe with me.
This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
A Nanaimo bar is a layered dessert recipe named after the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia. The Canadian no-bake recipe has three delicious layers: a chocolate crust, creamy filling and chocolate glaze. Surprise your family by making this easy Nanaimo bar recipe. (They would also make great gifts!) Cuisine: Canadian.
If you have self-rising flour and heavy cream you can make a batch of tender biscuits for breakfast or brunch. This easy two-ingredient biscuit recipe will make breakfast your favorite meal to cook. Put the flour into a large bowl. Slowly start pouring in the cream until a sticky dough...
Place the cake mix, egg and whipped topping in a bowl. Mix until dough is well blended and cake mix is absorbed. Place the powdered sugar in a shallow dish or on a plate. Form the dough into round 1-inch balls. Roll each ball in powdered sugar. Place cookies on ungreased baking sheets 2 inches apart.
If you’re craving something ultra-decadent, this cheesecake is just for you. 1¼ cups chocolate graham cracker crumbs (about 5½ ounces) 4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature. 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar. ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder. 1 teaspoon espresso powder. 4 large eggs,...
This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
This simple strawberry dump cake is for anyone who’s short on time and in desperate need of dessert. You do exactly what the name suggests: dump the ingredients into a baking dish without mixing. I fell in love with this simple cobbler-like dessert after making it only once! The filling is warm and gooey while the cake topping is golden and buttery.
A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
Chocolate fiends, we love your commitment. But every time you argue that white chocolate isn’t “real” chocolate, we die a little inside. Dramatic much? Sure, the sweet stuff doesn’t contain any cocoa solids, but it’s made with plenty of creamy cocoa butter, and that’s good enough for us. Plus, it complements everything from bitter coffee to tart fruit flavors, like lemon and raspberry. Open you mind, expand your palate and try one of these 30 white chocolate recipes—we have dibs on the one-bowl white chocolate brownies, but we’re willing to share.
One of my favourite recipes that I developed over lockdown were these cookies. At a time when going to the supermarket felt like survival of the fittest and eggs were tricky to come by, these vegan cookies saved the day many, many times. I’ve tweaked them a little from the original to allow for a shorter chilling time but, as with most of the cookies in this book, they freeze really well, allowing you to bake a couple at a time when you fancy them.
How to make pancakes for Pancake Day - a real highlight in our calendar. We utterly love the batter-based treats, whether they’re paper-thin and doused in lemon and sugar, or fluffily thick, drenched in syrup and stacked high. Shrove Tuesday (1 March 2022) is a day when even the...
You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
These creamy chocolatey egg brownies are so simple, easy and very delicious! A nice, smooth texture and amazingly tasty chocolate and vanilla egg flavor…one more slice for me, please! It will take you around 45 minutes to prepare it plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:
