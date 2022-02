The Indiana Pacers did a fantastic job acquiring Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield during the NBA trade deadline. The Sacramento Kings’ decision to move a young star in Haliburton was highly questioned, but the Indiana Pacers aren’t concerned with that and instead focus on what they got out of the trade, and the fact that they clearly won the trade. They won’t have to worry about another team’s incapacity to manage a front office, which will only speed up their rebuilding process and ensure that they have an outstanding point guard for the future.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO