Lake County, OH

Officers seize large amount of suspected black tar heroin thrown from vehicle in Lake County

By Cris Belle
 1 day ago

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Two men were charged after officers say they seized a large amount of suspected black tar heroin over the weekend in Lake County .

At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lake County Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a known drug suspect in Eastlake when they asked an Eastlake patrol officer to pull over a car occupied by two men, in the area of Vine Street and SR 91, according to the department’s Facebook post .

During the attempt to stop them, police say a package was thrown from the vehicle and the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

A narcotics agent recovered the package that contained roughly one kilogram (over 32 ounces) of suspected black tar heroin, according to the release.

Officers seize large amount of suspected black tar heroin thrown from vehicle in Lake County (Credit: Lake County Narcotics Agency)

Officers say they pursued the vehicle into Willoughby and stopped on Lost Nation Road when the driver struck a curb and snowbank. That’s when the two occupants fled on foot but were quickly apprehended, according to police.

The 39-year-old driver, from Eastlake, and 35-year-old passenger, from Painesville, were both charged with possession of heroin – a first degree felony offense – with a major drug offender specification due to the amount of the drug.

Both men have drug-related, criminal records and the passenger was out on bond for other drug charges at the time of the offense.

