ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New Apple MacBook could launch at March event with iPhone SE 3

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple is expected to launch a range of new devices at a press event next month, now it looks like one device will be a new Apple MacBook. We already know that the iPhone SE 3 and some new iPad are launching and Apple are also expected to unveil a new...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Macbook Air#Eec#A2615#A2686#Mac Mini#Mac Image Credit
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
T3.com

The best MacBook 2022: find the right Apple laptop for you

If you're on the hunt for the best MacBook then firstly can we congratulate you on your choice: these Apple-made laptops are fantastic devices for all kinds of computing tasks, combining top-tier power with elegant looks, capable software and impressive reliability. You do have quite a few models to pick...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Report: Apple will introduce new iPhone, iPad on March 8

Once again, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published a predictive report. This time, Bloomberg's sources have shared details on Apple's upcoming spring event. The report claims that Apple will host this year's event on March 8, which is a little earlier than usual. And the report names four major announcements expected at the event. In contrast to some of Gurman's recent newsletters, he cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, lending the report some credibility.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The 25 Best iPhone Accessories To Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Just like MacBook Pro accessories or Kindle accessories, pairing your iPhone with the best iPhone accessories raises the bar on a device that is already undeniably awesome. The Apple ecosystem of products also includes top-rated earbuds, headphones and cases that allow for seamless integration between one device and another. For instance, put in your AirPods and they automatically pair with your new iPhone 13. Or wirelessly charge your smartphone through your MagSafe protective phone case. And while it’s pretty amazing...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

One of the best 1TB Apple iPad Pro deals ever is back with a bang (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We're mere hours away at the time of this writing from the long overdue announcement of the Galaxy Tab S8 trio, but while Samsung is essentially guaranteed to throw everything but the kitchen sink inside its new jumbo-sized Ultra flagship, one big thing will still be missing from that otherwise impressive spec sheet.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Apple May Unveil New 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air on March 8 [Report]

Apple may unveil new 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air models at a special event on March 8th, according to a report from Bloomberg. Apple Inc. is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Leak reveals Apple is testing iPhone SE 3 and new iPads in India

At some point this spring, Apple will announce new hardware. We still are not sure precisely when it will occur, but the signs point to a virtual event in March or April. Traditionally, Apple hosts spring events in March, but it waited until April 20th last year. With Omicron sweeping the planet, 2022 promises to be yet another untraditional year. But regardless of the timing or location of the event, we think we know what announcements Apple has in store for this spring. An avalanche of rumors and leaks claim Apple will reveal the iPhone SE 3 and two new iPad models at its upcoming event, including a new leak out of India.
CELL PHONES
The Apple Maven

New iPhone and iPad: Buy Apple Stock Ahead Of The Event?

Apple’s new iPhone SE and iPad Air are about to be unveiled. At least, these are the rumors that Bloomberg has just shared. Both devices could be announced next month. If confirmed, these will be Apple’s first new products of the year. Should investors anticipate the announcement and buy Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report? The Apple Maven looks at the opportunity.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

The next iPhone SE could release as early as March

Apple has its first Apple Event of the year planned for March 8, or a date very close to it. The reason? A new iPhone SE, which is expected to have 5G connectivity this time around. That’s according to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who dropped the news before...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy