These Divers Celebrate Valentine's Day With Messages Under the Sea

Originally Posted On: https://americanfoodmart.co.uk/how-valentines-day-is-celebrated-around-the-world/. The image of a young angel shooting heart-shaped arrowheads to enamoured couples all around the world is engrained in our heads. Spain even uses the word “flechazo” to refer to love at first sight. However, not all cultures view the celebration of love in this manner. From countries where women are responsible for gift giving to other countries where philia is celebrated instead of eros, here are some different ways Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world.
Comments / 0