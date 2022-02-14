ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

These Divers Celebrate Valentine's Day With Messages Under the Sea

KSDK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScuba divers in Greece sent messages of...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Businesses feel the Valentines Day love

Monday is Valentine's Day. And while we're in the midst of record breaking-inflation rates, that's not stopping shoppers from getting special gifts for loved ones.
The Independent

Man takes money away from fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift fund every time she yells at him, sparking a debate

A TikToker shared his Valentine’s Day gift for his fiancée, and the internet is divided over his spending budget.In the video, TikToker @iisaac.ramirezz says that he put away $360 for his fiancée’s Valentine gift, but took away one dollar every day she yelled at him. The clip shows two different envelopes — one with the total gift fund of $360, and the other with markings to keep track of how many days he was yelled at and the amount of money he saved. “Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” he wrote in the video. “Now...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under The Sea#Scuba Divers#Parade#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
Greece
snntv.com

How Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world

Originally Posted On: https://americanfoodmart.co.uk/how-valentines-day-is-celebrated-around-the-world/. The image of a young angel shooting heart-shaped arrowheads to enamoured couples all around the world is engrained in our heads. Spain even uses the word “flechazo” to refer to love at first sight. However, not all cultures view the celebration of love in this manner. From countries where women are responsible for gift giving to other countries where philia is celebrated instead of eros, here are some different ways Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world.
CELEBRATIONS
wtnzfox43.com

How Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world

Originally Posted On: https://americanfoodmart.co.uk/how-valentines-day-is-celebrated-around-the-world/. The image of a young angel shooting heart-shaped arrowheads to enamoured couples all around the world is engrained in our heads. Spain even uses the word “flechazo” to refer to love at first sight. However, not all cultures view the celebration of love in this manner. From countries where women are responsible for gift giving to other countries where philia is celebrated instead of eros, here are some different ways Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy