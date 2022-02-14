ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

Before taking the stage for Sunday’s epic Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, Snoop Dogg had something of a pregame warmup.

In a video currently making the rounds on social media, Snoop is seen smoking what certainly looks like weed in the moments leading up to the star-studded performance, which also featured Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swCKG_0eDve9xL00
Snoop Dogg performs during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

The performance has been lauded by fans online, with some of the biggest stars inside SoFi Stadium totally losing it on Sunday night, including LeBron James.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who had been Cincinnati’s hero throughout the team’s playoff run, stayed on the field to watch the show, along with long snapper Clark Harris, per NFL Network. Harris even relayed his halftime plans to The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2022.

“Everybody that’s going to be on that halftime stage are people that I grew up listening to my whole life — Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg — so, I’m going to just stay on the field at halftime and watch the halftime show,” Harris said.

Despite Cincinnati holding a lead over the Rams in the third quarter, Los Angeles stormed back in the fourth, defeating the Bengals 23-20.

