Get Marty: Woman gets a $10,000 gift to help fight lung cancer battle

Colleen Major is in the fight for her life, again. Right now she's battling stage 4 lung cancer after several years of being cancer-free. It's not just devastating her health, it's crippled her finances.

Watch the video on this page to see how a husband and wife team are coming to Colleen's rescue with $10,000!

Total stranger delivers $10,000 check to help Colleen fight her lung cancer. Photo credit Get Marty

Colleen's cancer fight started in 2015 when doctors found cancer in her lungs.

After several surgeries, chemo, and radiation she eventually went into remission and began the journey cancer survivors know all too well of regular scans and screenings.

Then came the pandemic.

Like so many others, she didn't make her regular screenings. When she did finally get back on track in 2021, the stunning news came that her cancer was back.

Colleen is battling stage 4 lung cancer and struggling to pay her co-pays for treatment. Photo credit Get Marty

Colleen didn't reach out to Get Marty for help, but one of the people helping keep her alive at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center did.

That's how we learned that Colleen wasn't able to work and was even having trouble paying co-pays for the healthcare she needs.

That's where my man Dale Kleiner and his wife Jeanie come in. They didn't just want to help, they wanted to make sure Colleen was able to take that financial burden off of her plate and focus on her treatment, which is experimental and already showing major improvements.

They did it with a gift of $10,000. Wow!

Colleen hugs Dale Kleiner after receiving a gift of $10,000. Photo credit Get Marty

Dale, who owns Swimming Pool Discounters in Pittsburgh, has a history of making a difference with Get Marty:

https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/get-marty-remember-tiffany-sheshes-cancer-free )(Insert Related story: https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/get-marty-little-girl-battling-rare-brain-cancer-needs-help )

https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/get-marty-little-girl-battling-rare-brain-cancer-needs-help )

http://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/stranger-gives-fire-victims-new-home-for-christmas )

I can't say thank you enough to Dale and Jeanie for everything they do. That is making a difference in a big way. That folks is what it's all about.

Remember, if you need me please reach out: getmarty@kdkaradio.com