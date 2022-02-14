ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Mailbag – First thoughts on Jay Woodcroft replacing Dave Tippett?

By baggedmilk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday, everybody! As always, I’ve got a brand new Mailbag set and ready to help you get your week started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about reasonable expectations for Evander Kane, resting star players down the...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP sources: Edmonton fires coach Dave Tippett

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — The struggling Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. The move was confirmed Thursday by the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. One of the people said assistant Jay Woodcroft will replace Tippett as coach.
GDB 46.0 Wrap Up: Jay Woodcroft is The Answer, Oilers secure 3-0 win in San Jose

Undefeated in the Woodcroft era. Final Score: 3-0 Oilers. I don’t think I’m talking out of school when I say that this California road trip is one of the biggest three-game sets the Oilers have played all season, and I was hopeful that the team recognized the importance as well and hit the ice with urgency from the opening draw. Unfortunately, that didn’t really happen as the Sharks were the ones that found their legs early, manufacturing a flurry of early shots and chances that could have easily put them ahead had Skinner not been up for the task. Thankfully, the Oilers got the goaltending they needed to weather those first few moments without being burned, and it allowed them to respond with a pair of counterpunches that snuck through and landed. It was the kind of momentum swing the boys could have only hoped for back in December, ya know? Instead of chasing the game, the Oilers ended up walking into the intermission with a two-goal lead and that’s the kind of road period that seemed impossible only a month ago.
The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 45 @ San Jose Sharks

The Oilers are back in action and I am back in studio for another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre Game Show! With Caroline still out for the day, I was joined by Jay to get set for the Oiler’s first stop on their quick road trip into California. They’ll be looking to improve to 2-0 under new Head Coach Jay Woodcroft as they stop in the Shark Tank. It’s a big week for the Oilers as a whole as they play a handful of teams that are right around them in the standings. Tonight is also a big game for Evander Kane as he will be facing his former team for the first time since his contract was mutually terminated.
GDB 46.0: Leaning On Veterans (8:30pm MT, SNW)

Actions speak louder than words, and based on his first game behind the bench it is clear Jay Woodcroft will rely on his veterans to lead the team back into a playoff spot. It is the right move. That doesn’t mean he won’t mix in young players, but Woodcroft and defence coach Dave Manson opted to protect their young players, based on ice time, in their opening game and I expect more of the same tonight.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ New Coach Woodcroft Could Be Legacy of McLellan’s Tenure

The Todd McLellan era, like any recent Edmonton Oilers head coach’s tenure, is considered in Oil Country as an unfulfilled promise. While McLellan guided the Oilers to their only postseason series victory of the last 15 years, they also missed the playoffs in two of his three full seasons behind the bench.
Risky Business: Baby Shark

The Edmonton Oilers have a very important week coming up, and it all gets started with tonight’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. As of this morning, the Oilers are three points up on San Jose and in the standings and there is nothing I would love more than to see our boys tack on a second straight win while also creating some space between these two clubs. We be bettin’, fam!
The Real Life Podcast Ep. 355 — Tyler Returns to the Grind

A new week is here and that means the gang from the Real Life Podcast is back with a brand new episode to help you get through the rest of your Monday. On today’s podcast, the guys looked at the NHL all-star game, Jay Woodcroft, and a whole lot more.
Questions for Quinn: Where are you?

We came out of the game hot, folks, but things have since slowed down in the Questions for Quinn segment. In all honesty, I have made up a few, trying to give you a taste of what I can talk about, but eventually that makes a girl feel real narcissistic so it’s time for readers to step back up to the plate.
In the Books

Stuart Skinner’s performance in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday goes into the record books as the first shutout of his fledgling NHL career, but it was more than that. It was timely. It was textbook. The Oilers needed a win as...
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 3-0

Now that’s how you play a hockey game. Final score: Oilers 3-0. Was that the most complete game the Oilers have played all year? Very well could be. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. THE CLIPS. THE QUOTES. Worth noting right off the top that both Darnell Nurse and...
Risky Business: King for a Day

The Oilers came up with a big win in the first half of this back-to-back against the Sharks and Kings, and now it’s time for them to follow it up with a part two. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. I don’t know why I’m honestly surprised that...
The Day After: Skinner shutout sinks Sharks

Hockey is often a sport of chaos. Sometimes good, sometimes bad, sometimes almost hilarious. For the Edmonton Oilers Monday night, it was the good kind of chaos that led to their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. The chaos, mind you, came from the form of a few bounces....
Olofsson scores twice for Sabres in win against Islanders

BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Olofsson ended a 30-game drought with a shot from the right circle to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead. It...
