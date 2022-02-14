ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

COVID brain could be caused by "leaky" brain cells

By Grant Currin
 2 days ago
Researchers at Columbia University in New York recently analyzed small pieces of the brains, hearts, and lungs of 10 people — six men and four women — who died with COVID-19. The scientists reported what they found in a paper published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed...

1d ago

And here we go, no mention in those “studies” about vax status. If the were unvaxxed, the article would have plastered that in the headline. We are gonna see cancers, heart issues, hiv positive etc. all because the media put fear into those who jumped in line to get an unapproved vax. Spike protein s will continue to produce in their body until it attacks itself. That’s what you’ll read in 75 years but what do I know

Amanda Anderson
1d ago

covid almost killed me.....it was horrible,...doctors told me I was an anomaly and didn't know how or why I survived. i didn't want to experience that again... so when the vaccination was developed I thought twice but compared to covid it was the lesser of two evils. if you have never had covid to the extreme of myself or others, it would be hard to understand the "jump" at a vaccination.

Guest
1d ago

From the aluminum & other nano JUNK preservatives in these immunizations, flu shots & jabs 🤬

