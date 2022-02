HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville's official minor league football team is returning to the field this year for the first time since the pandemic began. The team was created in 2014. It started out as the Hendersonville Jaguars, then became the Hendersonville Speed. Now, they're the MJR Bucks, named after the team's first owner, Michael James Robinson, who sadly passed away before the team's first game years ago.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO