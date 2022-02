Insurance giant Prudential has said boss Mike Wells will retire at the end of March after seven years in the role, with his replacement set to be based in Asia Chief finance officer and chief operating officer Mark FitzPatrick will replace Mr Wells as chief executive on an interim basis, but has asked not to be considered as a permanent successor.Mr FitzPatrick will stand down from the firm after helping with a handover process for the incoming chief executive, once appointed.James Turner, group chief risk and compliance officer, will replace Mr FitzPatrick as finance boss from the end of March.Prudential...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO