Tigers Today: Former Clemson offensive lineman earns Super Bowl ring

Former Clemson offensive lineman earns Super Bowl ring

Despite not playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Tremayne Anchrum will be awarded a ring for his efforts throughout the season. The former Tigers offensive lineman played in 55 career games with 37 career starts from 2016 to 2019, helping Clemson to three national championship berths and two national titles.

Four former Clemson players were on rosters for Sunday night’s game, including wide receiver Tee Higgins who finishing with four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams win on Sunday night secured the Tigers’ status as a top producer of NFL talent. The school has now produced 32 different members of Super Bowl championship active rosters that have totaled a combined 40 Super Bowl rings.

What we learned from Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame

On Saturday, Clemson suffered another double-digit loss to fall to 12-13 on the season.

The Tigers battled throughout the night, but could not overcome a Notre Dame team that was on fire from start to finish. Brad Brownell’s squad wound up losing 61-76, dropping their conference record to 4-10.

It was a gauntlet of a week for Clemson as they played North Carolina on Tuesday and Duke on Thursday. While speaking with the media after the Notre Dame game, Brownell praised his players for their unwillingness to back down.

Clemson Sports broke down some other takeaways from Saturday’s loss to the Fighting Irish.

2024 PG Kyle Greene Jr. talks ‘crazy’ Clemson visit, interest in the Tigers

Thousands of fans poured into Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night to witness the Clemson Tigers’ men’s basketball matchup with Duke. Along with this being a game against a top-10 opponent, fans got to see Mike Krzyzewski’s last game coaching in the arena.

One of the people who witnessed this contest in person was Kyle Greene Jr. A product of Pace Academy in Georgia, Greene Jr. has been in possession of a Clemson offer since June 25, 2021.

The Columbia (South Carolina) native spoke with Clemson Sports about the experience, conversation with Brad Brownell, and overall interest in the Tigers.

