ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Today: Former Clemson offensive lineman earns Super Bowl ring

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG9Xo_0eDvbfAh00
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Former Clemson offensive lineman earns Super Bowl ring

Despite not playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Tremayne Anchrum will be awarded a ring for his efforts throughout the season. The former Tigers offensive lineman played in 55 career games with 37 career starts from 2016 to 2019, helping Clemson to three national championship berths and two national titles.

Four former Clemson players were on rosters for Sunday night’s game, including wide receiver Tee Higgins who finishing with four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams win on Sunday night secured the Tigers’ status as a top producer of NFL talent. The school has now produced 32 different members of Super Bowl championship active rosters that have totaled a combined 40 Super Bowl rings.

What we learned from Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame

On Saturday, Clemson suffered another double-digit loss to fall to 12-13 on the season.

The Tigers battled throughout the night, but could not overcome a Notre Dame team that was on fire from start to finish. Brad Brownell’s squad wound up losing 61-76, dropping their conference record to 4-10.

It was a gauntlet of a week for Clemson as they played North Carolina on Tuesday and Duke on Thursday. While speaking with the media after the Notre Dame game, Brownell praised his players for their unwillingness to back down.

Clemson Sports broke down some other takeaways from Saturday’s loss to the Fighting Irish.

2024 PG Kyle Greene Jr. talks ‘crazy’ Clemson visit, interest in the Tigers

Thousands of fans poured into Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night to witness the Clemson Tigers’ men’s basketball matchup with Duke. Along with this being a game against a top-10 opponent, fans got to see Mike Krzyzewski’s last game coaching in the arena.

One of the people who witnessed this contest in person was Kyle Greene Jr. A product of Pace Academy in Georgia, Greene Jr. has been in possession of a Clemson offer since June 25, 2021.

The Columbia (South Carolina) native spoke with Clemson Sports about the experience, conversation with Brad Brownell, and overall interest in the Tigers.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Clemson news in one place? Become a member of Clemson Sports today. With your Clemson Sports/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Tigers, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Clemson, as well. Tigers Today provides a daily morning update, too. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Clemson news you need to know.

Comments / 1

Related
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brownell
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His Plans For The 2022 Season

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Ring#American Football#Tigers Today#Notre Dame#Clemson Sports
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers should avoid in 2022

Which potential quarterbacks should the Carolina Panthers avoid this offseason if they opt to look for an upgrade on Sam Darnold in 2022?. After a season where Sam Darnold failed to meet the required standard, the Carolina Panthers could be on the lookout for their third starting quarterback in as many offseasons since Matt Rhule was appointed head coach. It’s been a comedy of errors from the primary decision-makers within the organization, with almost every gamble failing to materialize and unless things change, then the same pattern of results will emerge in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

Injury update provided on Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl 56

A heartbreaking moment occurred during the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury. NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya provided an update on Beckham Jr. just before the two teams went into the locker room for halftime. She said the wide receiver is questionable to return and is dealing with a left knee injury. It was a non-contact injury, not looking promising for a player that has been waiting to play in a Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M rumors

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy