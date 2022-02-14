Snail Mail shared a demo version of “Valentine” for Valentine’s Day

It feels like a cosmic joke that one of the most exciting talents in the music industry today is only 22 years old, but that’s the case with Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, who started performing live at just 15. A recent surgery on her vocal cords has kept Jordan from much singing at all lately, but she’s cautiously ready to get back in the game. To mark the grand occasion of February 14, Jordan is releasing an alternate version of her song “Valentine,” this one called “Adore You,” that’s the perfect soundtrack for your romantic evening (or your night of basking in your well-earned solitude).

