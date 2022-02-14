Snail Mail shared a demo version of “Valentine” for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day advice from the 'Valentine' singer. Valentine’s Day is not for the faint of heart. It’s the type of day that makes you examine the love in your life for all of its good, bad, and ugliness — and in the year 2022, all its mystery, too. When it feels like nothing is as easy as you’d hope, you’ve come to the right place. This year, NYLON recruited Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan to answer your burning love and relationship questions. After all, who better to spew Valentine’s Day advice than the woman who released a critically acclaimed album called ‘Valentine?’
Comments / 0